But, when she got to Congress, Bean incensed her union backers by becoming one of 15 Democrats to cross the aisle and vote for the Central American Free Trade Agreement (CAFTA), which passed by two votes. "We were surprised and upset," says Lee Schillinger, the president of the AFL-CIO's Central Labor Council in Northeastern Illinois, who notes that, at the time, the council had been ready to make Bean its "Person of the Year." Back in 2003, when Bean had sought out labor support for her election bid, she had signed a pledge to support "efforts to ensure that global trade ... promote[s] workers' rights, good jobs and workers' well being." Union leaders saw her CAFTA vote as a betrayal.

The CAFTA vote, combined with Bean's defections on immigration and bankruptcy bills, put some local unions in mind to unseat the freshman who, earlier this year, received the Chamber of Commerce's endorsement--a rare feat for a Democrat-. SEIU, the Teamsters, and UNITE HERE! all helped fund third-party candidate Bill Scheurer's bid to get on the ballot for the general election. Explaining the move, Chuck Harple, the Teamsters political director, told the National Journal's CongressDaily, "Even though it causes a little pain early on, we needed to send a message that said, 'Fine, you're not going to be with us, we're not going to support you.'" Scheurer is running on an antiwar platform and is currently polling at 8 percent, threatening to throw the close race to Republican challenger David McSweeney. As a result, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) has sent out a mass mailing to voters that reads, "George W. Bush wants you to waste your vote on anti-choice, party-switching Bill Scheurer."

Many unions in the district have wavered between the DCCC's pragmatic approach and Harple's more confrontational stance. "Scheurer's a nice guy, but his plan is to be a spoiler," Schillinger says. "It might have been different had the Republicans nominated a moderate. But they chose an ultra-conservative wolf-at-the-door guy." The AFL-CIO's labor council simply voted not to endorse Bean--still a significant blow to a Democrat in a close race. "When we don't make an endorsement, that's a big deal," says Thea Lee, policy director for the AFL-CIO. "We're going to be going door to door, calling union members, but we're not going to be telling people to vote for Melissa Bean." Kenneth Boyd, the president of United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 1546 has a similar take: "We're putting resources in other campaigns." Given that Bean won her 2004 race by a scant 9,000 votes, a lack of enthusiasm among the 3,000 UFCW members in her district could prove fatal.

But UFCW is also emblematic of labor's ambivalence. Boyd notes that his local is balancing its desire for "political accountability" with a concern that the district could "tip to Republicans"--Local 1546's political action committee, in fact, has chipped in $10,000 to Bean's campaign. Indeed, unions have donated more than $200,000 to Bean in this cycle, with much of that money coming after the CAFTA vote, and some from unions that once threatened retribution. (By contrast, unions have given Scheurer only $30,000.)

Even Teamster locals are sounding a lot more cautious note these days. Asked about his union's support for Scheurer's ballot bid, Brian Rainville, spokesman for the Teamsters Joint Council 25, sounded less strident than Harple: "Mr. Scheurer simply came to us and asked for donations. It is a democracy." On the ground, the Teamsters are no longer actively working to support Scheurer's candidacy. A pro-business Democrat who at least listens to labor leaders is still, it appears, preferable to a Republican. (For all her transgressions, Bean still compiled a 73 percent pro-labor voting record.)