Oscar Wild

Indeed, what has been notable about this year's Oscar coverage is how little of it has been written by the paper's film critics. Which is to say how little of it has been about the art of filmmaking.

Trophy case or atop the toilet? Thus goes the age-old inquiry--where do stars keep their Oscars? The Times, like a number of other publications, continues to believe that the public has an insatiable annual desire to know where obscure celebrities of yesteryear store their Academy Awards. The answer is always--always--somewhere either wildly grandiose (a shrine) or improbably humble (a bathroom). Somehow, the novelty isn't what it used to be. But in a fit of inspiration, the Times recruited actress Carrie Fisher to put a fresh spin on the topic this year. Fisher reports that Elizabeth Taylor keeps her Oscars in her dining room.

It's not that this is the first time the Times editorial page has weighed in on the Academy Awards. In 2003, a few hundred words condemned the decision to discontinue mailing copies of nominated films to Academy members. Earlier that year, an editorial worried that stars' opposition to the Iraq war was being muffled. The paper lauded Halle Berry in 2002 for being the first black woman to win a best actress trophy, and in 1998 it twice scrutinized the success of that greatest of profitable mediocrities, Titanic. (Sample concerns: "the film is very long" and "the subject is literally a downer.") Oscar commentary has been a periodic presence on the editorial page for the past few decades.