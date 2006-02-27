Oscar Wild

It takes a lot to feed the Oscar machine, and the Times has happily handed over two reporters to help Sharon Waxman on the Hollywood beat. Caryn James, a critic at the paper, has written seven Oscar-themed pieces in the last few months, not including her series of articles on movie trailers that have appeared in nytimes.com's "Awards Season" section, Red Carpet. Culture reporter David Carr is even more in thrall of the Academy. The Times charged him with keeping the paper's Oscar blog, The Carpetbagger, which kicked off on December 6 with a promise from Carr that he would examine "a campaign that everyone pretends is not a campaign: screenings, mentions, and minor awards [that] are all major elements of an ineffable process that can lead to over-the-top speeches and riches beyond imagination." In between posts, Carr has been scuttling around Manhattan making short movies for the Times's website in which he investigates, among other things, the most popular Oscar-night drinks at the St. Regis Hotel and who Times Square passersby think will win Best Actor. Other writers who have spent time with Oscar include Stuart Elliott, Allison Hope Weiner, and Jacques Steinberg.

Indeed, what has been notable about this year's Oscar coverage is how little of it has been written by the paper's film critics. Which is to say how little of it has been about the art of filmmaking.

Trophy case or atop the toilet? Thus goes the age-old inquiry--where do stars keep their Oscars? The Times, like a number of other publications, continues to believe that the public has an insatiable annual desire to know where obscure celebrities of yesteryear store their Academy Awards. The answer is always--always--somewhere either wildly grandiose (a shrine) or improbably humble (a bathroom). Somehow, the novelty isn't what it used to be. But in a fit of inspiration, the Times recruited actress Carrie Fisher to put a fresh spin on the topic this year. Fisher reports that Elizabeth Taylor keeps her Oscars in her dining room.

It's not that this is the first time the Times editorial page has weighed in on the Academy Awards. In 2003, a few hundred words condemned the decision to discontinue mailing copies of nominated films to Academy members. Earlier that year, an editorial worried that stars' opposition to the Iraq war was being muffled. The paper lauded Halle Berry in 2002 for being the first black woman to win a best actress trophy, and in 1998 it twice scrutinized the success of that greatest of profitable mediocrities, Titanic. (Sample concerns: "the film is very long" and "the subject is literally a downer.") Oscar commentary has been a periodic presence on the editorial page for the past few decades.

But in most of those previous editorials, the Times at least attempted to moor the celebrity fluff to bigger social issues--fairness, freedom of speech, race relations, art versus commerce. Not so this year. The day after the Academy announced its nominees, an editorial entitled "Oh, Oscar!"--insouciant exclamation point included!--offered this meditation: