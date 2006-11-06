To begin unraveling the true meaning of Kissinger's advice to theWhite House, we have to go back to August 3, 1972. On that date,President Nixon repeated to the good doctor, his national securityadviser, what he'd been saying in private since 1966: America's waraim (standing up a pro-American and anti-Communist South Vietnamesegovernment in Saigon) was a fantasy. "South Vietnam probably cannever even survive anyway," the president sighed. But apresidential election was coming up. He had long before promised hewas removing the U.S. presence, more-or-less victoriously (though"victory" was a word Nixon, by then, wisely avoided; instead, hecalled it "peace with honor").

It was Kissinger, who had been shuttling back and forth to Paris forpeace negotiations with the enemy, who named the dilemma: "We'vegot to find some formula that holds the thing together a year ortwo, after which--after a year, Mr. President, Vietnam will be abackwater. If we settle it, say, this October, by January '74, noone will give a damn." Thus was confirmed what historians wouldcome to call the "decent interval" strategy. Having pledged toSaigon-- and American conservatives--that Communist troops wouldnot be allowed in South Vietnam after a peace deal was signed,Kissinger negotiated the opposite. "Peace is at hand," he announcedon the eve of the 1972 presidential election, in one of his rareappearances before the TV cameras. The United States left thefollowing spring; the Communists moved in; Saigon fell.

That's not how Nixon and Kissinger told the story, of course. Theyblamed the defeat on a combination of the liberal congressmen whorefused to vote for continued aid to South Vietnam in 1974 andSaigon's own unfortunate lack of will. And, just as Kissinger hadprivately predicted, no one gave a damn. You might not associateKissinger with withdrawal, because that's not how he has retoldevents. "While history never repeats itself directly," he wrote inhis book, Ending the Vietnam War, "there is at least one lesson tobe learned from the tragedy described in these pages: that Americamust never again permit its promise to be overwhelmed by itsdivisions."

If Kissinger wasn't truly a stay-the-course man in Vietnam but justsold himself to posterity as one, is it possible that the sorcereris teaching his new apprentice the same trick--how to end a warwith a retreat and blame it on anyone but himself? That's not veryhard to imagine. A growing body of data suggests that the Bushadministration is edging ever closer to withdrawal. We have heardstrong hints that the president will make one last desperatestand-- pacifying militia-filled Baghdad, convening aninternational conference, dividing Iraq into three semi-autonomousregions--before finally departing. James Baker's Iraq Study Groupwill likely be recommending some variation of this to the WhiteHouse after the November elections.

You can almost hear the famous thick German accent: "Mr. President,you have to find some formula that holds the thing together a yearor two--after which, Mr. President, Iraq will be a backwater."Maybe that is just what Henry Kissinger is advising: Something likea tripartite Iraq could be Bush's "decent interval" strategy,removing his own responsibility for the ultimate collapse in theeyes of posterity, parceling out the onus for failure between theIraqis themselves and the American liberals who tied his hands. Youcan almost hear the president sighing in return, with a newfound,world-weary sense of realism: "Might as well. Iraq probably cannever even survive anyway."