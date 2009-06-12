MEGYN KELLY, arguing with Bill O'Reilly about Washington Gov. Christine Gregoire's decision to allow an atheist display at the state capitol building in Olympia (12/5/08):

"The government doesn't decide what's appropriate speech. That's not the way this country works! That's the bedrock of the First Amendment!"

SHEPARD SMITH, after speaking with Joe the Plumber about Barack Obama's views on Israel (10/28/08):

"I just want to make this 100 percent, perfectly clear. Barack Obama has said repeatedly, and demonstrated repeatedly, that Israel will always be a friend of the United States, no matter what happens, once he becomes president of the United States. His words. The rest of it, man, it just gets frightening sometimes."

MEGYN KELLY, speaking with John McCain campaign spokesman Tucker Bounds about his candidate's claims that Barack Obama would raise taxes on the middle class (9/15/08):

"You guys have suggested that he's going to raise taxes on the middle class, and virtually every independent analyst who took a look at that claim said it's not true. He'll raise it on people making more than $200,000, $250,000, but not the middle class."

SHEPARD SMITH, after a human interest story about a man who got stuck in a Porta-Potty (6/9/08):

"People who get stuck in portable toilets, they're like the people who deny the whole global warming thing. They're just a little crazy."

By Dylan Matthews