But Royal’s primary challenger, Paris mayor Bertrand Delanoë, took a different tack against her, challenging Royal on her own moderate turf. In a book he published last fall, Delanoë argued that socialism was entirely compatible with “liberalism,” a word that in France carries powerful right-wing connotations. But Delanoë, who is openly gay, emphasized “liberation” rather than the “free market” (libre marché in French) as the essence of the liberal position, thereby reconciling it, he insisted, with socialism. Strengthened by his machine’s impressive victory in the last municipal elections, and popular for crowd-pleasing initiatives in France’s capital, Delanoë enjoyed the backing of senior party figures such as Hollande and Jospin, whose opposition to Royal often seemed more personal than principled.

Early polling made Delanoë the front-runner, but when polls showed him fading, Aubry, who had held back during early jockeying for the leadership post, ultimately put herself forward as the nucleus of a heterogeneous “Anybody but Ségolène” coalition. Best known for implementing the 35-hour work week when she was labor minister in the late 1990s, she had largely withdrawn from the national arena while consolidating her local power base in Lille. The “federation,” or local party organization, in the Lille region, is one of the largest in the party, however, and its backing gave her a good platform from which to launch her bid as a compromise candidate.

The stage was thus set for the party congress in Reims. There, in a surprise upset, Royal--backed by powerful southern “barons” such as Gérard Collomb, the mayor of Lyon, Jean-Noël Guérini, the party chief in Marseille, and Georges Frêche, who controls the Languedoc-Roussillon federation--outpolled all the others. Delanoë fell so short of expectations that he withdrew and threw his support to Aubry, as did two candidates from the party’s left wing, Benoît Hamon and Laurent Fabius. The final runoff between Aubry and Royal proved to be a Florida-style cliffhanger, with a contentious recount giving Aubry the victory by just 102 votes out of a total of some 135,000. Nevertheless, the only clear message of the election is that France’s opposition is deeply, perhaps irrevocably, split.

Like the Republicans, the Socialists have discovered that appealing to the party’s traditional base is no longer a winning formula in presidential elections. Royal’s message to the party has been that, in order to win, it must make overtures to more centrist voters. She envisioned a broad coalition encompassing parties to the left of the Socialists as well as François Bayrou’s center-right but staunchly anti-Sarkozy MoDem Party. Her opponents seized on her refusal to rule out an alliance with MoDem as evidence that Royal was not a true leftist. This ploy was transparently hypocritical, since Aubry herself made an electoral bargain with MoDem in her Lille fiefdom. Nevertheless, the appeal to ideological purity, based on the misleading characterization of Royal as “unsocialist,” carried the day with the party base, if just barely. Similarly, Republicans in America will now have to decide whether they want to spend the next four years bickering over the meaning of conservatism, as the Socialists have spent the last 18 months bickering over the meaning of socialism.

Another point of similarity, perhaps, is that the Republicans are faced with the problem of deciding what to do about Sarah Palin, whose popularity with one segment of the party’s base might be compared with Royal’s. The comparison is actually quite unfair to Royal, who, despite a few notorious slips of the tongue during the campaign, is a reasonably articulate speaker and a graduate of France’s elite National School of Administration. She is also more acceptable to party intellectuals than Palin was to many conservative intellectuals. To be sure, Royal, like Palin, is a governor, who can use her office in Poitou-Charentes as a base from which to maintain her position in the public eye, and both are eyed warily by their potential rivals for the next presidential nomination, with good reason: They elicit a passionate support that other politicians can only envy.