We Have to Clean Up Bush's Messes Before We Can Focus on China

I would find Hillary Clinton’s call for what accounts for not much more than a public-relations stunt “less immature” if she had helped generate a coordinated action among other heads of state regarding the ceremonies. I would have found her position more acceptable had she acknowledged during her criticism that China has been moving at breakneck speed to lift hundreds of millions within its nation out of poverty--at one level a clear improvement in the “human condition” of vast numbers. I could have been less opposed to her call to Bush if she had acknowledged China’s important collaboration with the United States in the Six Party Talks in trying to direct North Korea and its nuclear weapons away from Armageddon scenarios just off Japan’s coast. She would have impressed me had she outlined the common interests that China and the United States have on climate change, managing the clear dysfunction in the global economy, and managing the Iran problem.

But Clinton gave zero context. She spoke just of human rights and suggested a unilateral, uncoordinated stunt that seems designed more to humiliate than to achieve anything. Please tell me--actually, show me--that human rights advocacy is about results and not grandstanding.

When I was recently in China for a McKinsey-sponsored conference called the China-U.S. Partnership Forum, I traveled there with General Wesley Clark. Clark was impressive through the meeting and actually knows quite a lot about China. China’s human rights habits today are roughly the same as they were in November--and yet, I heard no mention from him at the meeting about China’s human rights portfolio.

I do concur that China’s human rights policies have worsened since 2001, but Richard and I would need to do another exchange to weigh how damaging Bush’s “you’re with us or against us” campaign was when it lined up allies in the misnamed “war on terror” who then used the excuse of counter-insurgency to attack domestic enemies.

What was interesting during this McKinsey meeting was that a number of well-decorated People's Liberation Army generals dropped in to see Wes Clark during our conference--telling him that they feared that Taiwan would try to exploit the time when the global spotlight was on China to declare an “independence track.” The generals were wrong about Taiwan -- but not about the general concept. Tibetan protestors clearly followed the track China’s leaders predicted.

So, Richard is correct that the Olympics have triggered protests, and perhaps he is also correct that, in anticipation of trouble, China instituted a preemptive crackdown. The District of Columbia police did the same around the time of the World Bank/IMF spring meetings a few years ago. Is this bad and does it deserve condemnation? Yes. But do the human rights challenges faced by the citizens of China represent today a systemic assault on the global system? My answer--for the unique period of time we are in--is no.

I won’t rehash my earlier points, but I will say that what I find missing in Richard’s calculus that the human rights agenda should trump other concerns at the moment is a concern for those other matters. Do human rights activists have any sense about the national security downsides of stoking virulent, anti-Western nationalism in a place like China? Are they willing to shoulder the blame for breakdowns in nuclear talks and a collapse of collective security arrangements in places where we really need China because of the thrill of getting a president to humiliate a billion people at one of their most proud moments?

Richard thinks it is possible to reach beyond China’s repressive regime and establish common cause and connection with the Chinese public. This may be true, though I doubt that if such a serious effort were made to reach into the DNA of Chinese society that we would find much about our government--which Richard wants to throw into this debate--that they would appreciate. I also think that militant human rights activists tend to look for opportunities like the Olympic ceremonies to push a cause and get press attention, and don’t think enough about how actually to gain substantive progress on the ground. I’m in the camp that thinks China’s leadership can be encouraged down the road of responsible stakeholding in global affairs--and be encouraged, mostly because of its own internal need to do so, to deal with the outrages in its long roster of political prisoners.

Richard and I agree that our publics, our athletes, our NGOs, and the like should follow their conscience in lodging whatever protest they believe they need to--or not. But the President of the United States must weigh many other factors in our bilateral relationship with China. And given the realities of America’s weakened military and economic condition and its very clear dependence on China in a number of fronts--we need to achieve a stronger position in global affairs and confront collaboratively with China some serious systemic threats.

Boycotting the Olympic opening ceremonies will do nothing more than humiliate. Other nations will see us yet again choosing a PR stunt rather than serious results-oriented strategy. China’s leaders and China’s public will be offended, stoking resistance against American calls for cooperation on nukes, climate change, and currencies. And in the end, all of our costs on all other issues related to China will rise.

If human rights advocates could pursue their ends more strategically--and in a way that ensured that America’s portfolio of power was sustained to fight another and another and another day, rather than gambled away on trivial posturing--then I might sign up, but not until then.

Steven Clemons is Director of the American Strategy Program at the New America Foundation and publisher of The Washington Note. Richard Just is deputy editor of The New Republic.