Like the Kosher product of the cultural-studies mill that it is, Sex and Real Estate brims with multidisciplinary references--wacky juxtapositions of high culture and low culture--designed to demonstrate the democratic breadth of the author's interests. Her first essay on "The House as Mother" whisks us through Freud's unheimlich; Bachelard's "Poetics of Space"; the paintings of Louise Bourgeois; the novels of Agatha Christie, Virginia Woolf, and E.M. Forster; and any number of studies on the role of the Victorian housewife--all in a mere twenty-three pages. Here's a gal who can move seamlessly from the role of the unicorn in medieval lore to saucy consumer-reportage about the advent of the "integrated refrigerator":

[Y]ou can stash your Granny Smiths among

the lingerie. No need to tiptoe past the kids'

rooms at night in search of a quart of Rocky

Road. Instead you can keep your sinful tastes

under control, and under wraps, by storing

your treats in the bedroom.

Despite its strenuous show of range, however, this book's preoccupations are bizarrely narrow. Give or take a few passing references to a homogenous entity called Europe, the focus remains fixed on the meaning of real estate in late-twentieth-century, boom-time America. And even within that restricted ambit, Garber's discussions do not venture much beyond the mores and the preoccupations of her own social subset. There are entire chapters devoted to "The Summer House" and "The Trophy House," and endless drear about the cool things you can buy at Restoration Hardware--but there is nothing about postmodernist houses or urban, working-class real estate. There are acres of persiflage about walled gardens, but zip about stoops.

The other thing to note about Garber's barrage of allusions and citations is how little she actually does with any of them. It is as if the effort of accumulating all this undifferentiated cultural "evidence" had tuckered her out, and she were now excused from any obligation to construct an argument. No matter how far one ploughs into this book, one never quite becomes accustomed to the sheer irrelevance of Garber's personal anecdotes, the blithe pointlessness of her free-associative digressions. By far her favorite trick is to plonk down a long exposition of something that she has read, observe smugly how "interesting" or "suggestive" it is, and then move briskly on.

This is maddening--but slightly less maddening, on the whole, than Garber's habit of misappropriating quotations in the leaden pursuit of "fun." During a prolonged riff on "distressed" furniture, she decides--what a madcap!--to interpolate a little Wordsworth.

"A deep distress hath humanised my Soul,"

wrote the poet Wordsworth, feelingly. Would

it have done the same for his love seat? (His

contemporary Cowper did write a famous poem

called "The Sofa," but...)