Films Worth Seeing

The Hoax. The true story of Clifford Irving who bamboozled a major publisher and a major magazine into believing he had an inside track to write a Howard Hughes biography. The film doesn't make the most of the ethical issues involved, still, it's an amusing story of big-shot vulnerability. (05.07.07)

Paris, je t'aime. Eighteen separate episodes, each made by different people, French and otherwise. Set in eighteen places in Paris. Some of them are sharp, some tristful, a few of them actually funny, and all of them are set in that unique city. (05.07.07)