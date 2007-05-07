Films Worth Seeing

This week's movie picks from TNR's film critic

(Click on film's title to read SK's original review.)

Cobra Verde. The last picture that Werner Herzog made with Klaus Kinski, just lately released. Kinski plays a Brazilian outlaw sent by his government to Africa to buy slaves. The film is not strictly rational, but the film-making--Herzog's directing and editing, Kinski's acting--are eye-popping. (Reviewed 04.23.07)

The Hoax. The true story of Clifford Irving who bamboozled a major publisher and a major magazine into believing he had an inside track to write a Howard Hughes biography. The film doesn't make the most of the ethical issues involved, still, it's an amusing story of big-shot vulnerability. (05.07.07)