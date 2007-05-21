The Kingdom of Darkness

The 1989 and 1996 reforms attempted to improve the government's fiscal position through privatization, reduction of subsidies, tax hikes, and liberalization of the exchange rate. These were necessary reforms that in fact did begin to produce economic growth and investment outside the oil sector, but they were unpopular because, along with low oil prices and other negative shocks, they contributed to declines in purchasing power. Unlike reforms in other Latin American nations, where the immediate effect of market reforms was to bring down hyperinflation and thereby increase spending power, producing political victories for reformers, the short-term effect of adjustment in Venezuela was the opposite: Spending power declined as a result of devaluation and rising inflation. If the government had done a better job of communicating with the public, explaining the need for reform and the likely outcome, the reaction might have been different, but Pérez--who became president for a second time in 1989--campaigned on the promise of a return to the Gran Venezuela of the '70s and then launched the reform program without any public warning. Furthermore, strong opposition from within the ruling parties hampered the implementation of the reforms and thereby delayed their outcomes.

To be sure, there are significant differences between Chávez's economic policy and Pérez's: Chávez devotes a larger portion of the federal budget to social spending; tax collection has increased under Chávez, while it suffered in the '70s; and, perhaps most importantly, Chávez has kept the national debt profile under control (total debt is about 30 percent of GDP). The government still has nearly $25 billion in international reserves, though this represents a sharp decline from $36 billion at the close of last year.

But these differences are unlikely to save Venezuela from 1980s-style troubles when the price of oil falls--and perhaps before then. While debt accumulation has not yet reached dangerous levels, it has been increasing since January; analysts predict that the government will finish 2007 with a sizable fiscal deficit. Unless the economy generates value outside the oil sector, it is only a matter of time before the government must borrow or cut expenditures (and it is unlikely to do the latter).