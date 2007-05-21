The Kingdom of Darkness

The last oil boom is instructive in the dangers of Chávez's program. In the years following the 1973 boom, liquidity in Venezuela more than doubled, inflation hit double digits, and imports grew frantically but couldn't keep up with the monstrous rise in demand, producing shortages of basic foodstuffs. These short-term outcomes are already visible in Venezuela today: The money supply has doubled in two years, and it is now more than one-third of GDP; inflation hit 17 percent in 2006; imports have increased nearly 100 percent in two years; and there are recurring shortages of sugar, meat, chicken, and other foods. The boom-management policies of the '70s caused a fiscal crisis that impelled a reluctant Venezuelan state to implement two rounds of neoliberal reforms, in 1989 and 1996; at this rate, Chávez may be forced down the same course.

That, of course, would be a bitter irony for Venezuela: Those neoliberal reforms are often blamed for the economic woes that produced massive riots in 1989, two coup attempts in 1992, and eventually the election of Hugo Chávez in 1998. But, while mismanagement of the reform process worsened the short-term costs of the adjustment, the heart of the problem was the underlying economic model, in which there was no sustainable source of government revenue or societal income other than oil.

The 1989 and 1996 reforms attempted to improve the government's fiscal position through privatization, reduction of subsidies, tax hikes, and liberalization of the exchange rate. These were necessary reforms that in fact did begin to produce economic growth and investment outside the oil sector, but they were unpopular because, along with low oil prices and other negative shocks, they contributed to declines in purchasing power. Unlike reforms in other Latin American nations, where the immediate effect of market reforms was to bring down hyperinflation and thereby increase spending power, producing political victories for reformers, the short-term effect of adjustment in Venezuela was the opposite: Spending power declined as a result of devaluation and rising inflation. If the government had done a better job of communicating with the public, explaining the need for reform and the likely outcome, the reaction might have been different, but Pérez--who became president for a second time in 1989--campaigned on the promise of a return to the Gran Venezuela of the '70s and then launched the reform program without any public warning. Furthermore, strong opposition from within the ruling parties hampered the implementation of the reforms and thereby delayed their outcomes.

To be sure, there are significant differences between Chávez's economic policy and Pérez's: Chávez devotes a larger portion of the federal budget to social spending; tax collection has increased under Chávez, while it suffered in the '70s; and, perhaps most importantly, Chávez has kept the national debt profile under control (total debt is about 30 percent of GDP). The government still has nearly $25 billion in international reserves, though this represents a sharp decline from $36 billion at the close of last year.

But these differences are unlikely to save Venezuela from 1980s-style troubles when the price of oil falls--and perhaps before then. While debt accumulation has not yet reached dangerous levels, it has been increasing since January; analysts predict that the government will finish 2007 with a sizable fiscal deficit. Unless the economy generates value outside the oil sector, it is only a matter of time before the government must borrow or cut expenditures (and it is unlikely to do the latter).

José Ignacio Cabrujas wrote that Venezuelans admire myths because they don't understand their own history. "Venezuela has not yet been founded, and neither has its capital Caracas," he said in 1995. "It is a city without vision, without memory, without distinguishing features; it is an encampment." Cabrujas died before Chávez took office, but his observations hold: The strength of the Bolivarian economic model is a myth, admirable only to those without memory.

By Dorothy J. Kronick