Good News All Around

Why Democrats are wrong to fear the political fallout from the California gay marriage ruling.

I wish I had clocked the minutes between the time that the California marriage decision was announced, and the time that the liberal punditocracy began whining about it. Yikes, those commitment-crazy gay people are going to lose the election for the Democrats yet again!

This knee-jerk complaint is more than a little annoying, for several reasons. First, in its sheer cynicism. Let’s remember, please, that we are discussing real people’s family lives. Would any Democrat complain out loud (or in print) about a win for some other presumptively Democratic constituency--labor, poor people, African Americans, Jews--without even pretending to be glad their lives are better and that the world is now more fair? According to UCLA’s Williams Institute analysis of U.S. census numbers , more than 100,000 same-sex couples live in California, raising more than 70,000 children. These families have now been told that they are full citizens, entirely equal to their neighbors. Within its own borders, California’s registered domestic partnership was almost (not quite) legally equivalent to marriage--and yet being told you’re not good enough for the M-word still has an effect. Separate but equal isn’t, as the court pointed out. For those 70,000 children especially, knowing their parents can marry has tremendous power, on the playground and in the psyche. That’s even more true for the adolescents and pre-adolescents who are just (aaaiiieeee!) realizing that they want to kiss girls instead of boys, or vice versa--and who have now been told that when they grow up they will still be treated as full human beings with dignity and civil rights, no matter how cruelly their parents or fellow students may treat them today. Before bemoaning what Democrats may or may not lose or gain as a result of the California court’s decision, can we at least genuflect in the general direction of being happy for the real people involved?

Second is the simple, factual falseness of this concern. Political scientists’ analyses of the 2004 election found no evidence that states with anti-marriage initiatives had higher conservative turnout. For instance, MIT political scientists Stephen Ansolabehere and Charles Stewart III’s county-by-county vote analysis in the March/April 2005 Boston Review concluded, “Marriage referenda mobilized voters on both sides, not just the conservatives, and the net result may have been to John Kerry’s benefit.” Yes, many non-gay journalists and pundits were shocked by the vehemence of anti-gay sentiment, which many had not seen in the public square before. But lesbians and gay men have heard that nastiness all our lives--and know viscerally how much less hateful the climate is than five, ten, 20, or (for some of us aged folks) 30 years ago, and how quickly it’s improved and continues to improve. Remember that while LGBT folks may be only a few percentage points of the electorate, we have families, friends, and communities, all of whom are influenced by our equality or lack thereof. Thanksgiving-day activism (“Jane and I are getting married, please pass the cranberry sauce”) has a wide ripple effect. My own family--including my stepmother and stepsisters in Florida; my mother and stepfather in Ohio; and my brothers, sister-in-law, sister, aunts, uncles, and cousins in Texas, Colorado, Maryland, Hawaii, and Pennsylvania-- now favor my freedom to marry, and increasingly say so at their construction sites, Air Force bases, offices, and kids’ schools. And though my family may be unusually dispersed (in region, religion, and class), those webs of transformed attitudes are common. (I have one friend who grew up in conservative rural Maine and whose mother keeps asking her, ‘When are you going to find a nice girl and get married?’)