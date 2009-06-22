In fact, Obama was right to exercise caution, both because the United States should not imply false promises to the regime's opponents that we won't be able to keep, and because our embrace could, indeed, hurt them. And, paradoxically, European political leaders have been outspoken in support of the Iranian democrats precisely because Obama's restraint gave them room to act independently.

But if Obama, as the leader of the U.S. government, has to exercise great care in calculating his moves, rank-and-file progressives and liberals outside the government should be unwavering and unabashed in championing the Iranian push for freedom. Writing last week in The New Republic about how to deal with Iran's repressive ruling class, the political philosopher Michael Walzer nicely summarized the proper division of labor: "For liberals and leftists--opposition and nothing else; for state diplomats--handshakes and negotiation."

Yet events over the weekend were spinning beyond this sensible approach. If the Iranian regime simply suppresses its political adversaries, it will be impossible anytime soon to resume diplomacy as if nothing has happened. And even if the present government survives in the short term, we now know that its hold on power is shaky. There is more opposition in Iran than we--and probably Iranians themselves--knew existed, and thus more opportunity for change.

That's why Obama had to toughen his rhetoric. He sent a clear message on Saturday when he called on the Iranian government "to stop all violent and unjust actions against its own people" and warned that it could not expect "the respect of the international community" if it failed to "respect the dignity of its own people and govern through consent, not coercion."

The president, in concert with our allies, is now telling the Iranian regime that it will pay a price for repression. The bottom line of American policy must be that no matter how committed we are to negotiation, we are also committed democrats.

Obama's initial caution served the interests of freedom by making clear that the revolt against Iran's flawed election is homegrown. As the struggle continues, we cannot pretend that we are indifferent to its outcome.

It's not easy to walk the progressive path. But Obama has always said that he knows how to deal with complexity. This is his chance to prove it.

By E.J. Dionne, Jr.