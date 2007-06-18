Lately, Gore has also taken a systems view of the Bush years. Thestory of the structural dysfunction behind the last six-and-a-halfyears begins, according to Gore, with a brief history of therelationship between the press and democracy. "Democracy is aconversation," Gore tells me, crossing his legs and speaking inmeasured, perfect paragraphs. "And the way any conversation unfoldshas implications for what kind of conversation it is, what resultsor conclusions are reached, how they are reached. Americandemocracy was intended to be a robust and vigorous multi-wayconversation that individuals could join freely without anysignificant barriers."

"The First Amendment's guarantee of freedom of speech, freedom ofthe press, freedom to petition the government, freedom ofassembly," he continues, "were all aimed at protecting the freedomand integrity of that conversation that our Founders felt was atthe heart of representative democracy. To an extent that was notappreciated at the time, that conversation was based on aparticular kind of expression, the printed word."

But things went awry with the decline of print. "Just as theprinting press, " Gore says, "had overturned the medievalinformation monopoly that supported feudalism, a half-century agothe printing press itself was replaced as the dominant medium byelectronic broadcasting in the particular form of television--over the air, over cable, over satellite. ... To take one example,in the last elections in the contested races, candidates in bothparties spent an average of eighty percent of their campaign budgetnot on the Internet or pamphlets or magazine ads but onthirty-second television ads. That's what works now, and the way itworks is troubling. It's not a multi-way conversation or even atwo- way conversation. It is often a manipulative exerciseutilizing the tools of persuasion that were developed byadvertisers of commercial products in conjunction withpsychologists and researchers who plumb the inner workings of ourthought process in order to devise ways to deemphasize logic andfacts and reason."

I suggest to Gore that I'm surprised by the pessimism of the bookand the emphasis he places on the effects of television at the verymoment when interactive media may be on the cusp of replacing TV asthe dominant means of communication. He motions for me to pass himmy copy of the book, and he flips to the last chapter. "I want toread you this sentence," Gore says. "'I feel more confident thanever before that democracy will prevail and that the Americanpeople are rising to the challenge of reinvigorating selfgovernment. '" There's more: "'Broadband interconnection issupporting decentralized processes that reinvigorate democracy. Wecan see it happening before our eyes. As a society we are gettingsmarter. Network democracy is taking hold.'"

When I shift the conversation to the Democratic Party, Gore isalmost as withering as he was when discussing Bush. "Both partiesfailed the country," he says, speaking of the run-up to the war."But the Democratic Party did not distinguish itself, to say theleast." Once again, though, Gore presents his critique in terms ofa broken system, rather than bad actors. "I do not point fingers atindividual senators or members of Congress or party leaders fortheir failure to speak up," he says. "I focus in this book on thestructural changes that made it more likely than not that theycould get away with being silent." He cites the pressure to spendtime raising money and other factors that have led to the declineof real debate in the Senate and, again, the related problem ofvoters being isolated from a robust national conversation.