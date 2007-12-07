The two sides of Romney's religion speech.

WASHINGTON--It's not easy being a politician from a minority faith, especially when it comes to explaining your own traditions--sometimes even to yourself.

Al Smith, the first Catholic to be nominated for president by a major party, found his faith under vicious attack in the 1928 campaign. Called upon to answer for the content of various papal encyclicals--documents issued by the pope in Rome--the New York Democrat turned to his aides in frustration one day with a plea: "Will someone tell me what the hell a papal encyclical is?"

Mitt Romney, in his remarkable speech Thursday on religious liberty, wisely chose not to present a theological treatise or offer an exegesis of the Book of Mormon. Instead, he challenged Americans to live up to the demands of pluralism rooted in liberty. "Religious tolerance," he asserted, rightly, "would be a shallow principle indeed if it were reserved only for faiths with which we agree."

Romney's speech at the George H.W. Bush library in Texas was by turns brilliant and frustrating, inspiring yet also transparently political in its effort to find the precise balance that would satisfy Republican primary voters.