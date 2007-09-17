Alberto Gonzales had a far deeper problem: He lacked the baseline independence from the president to do his job effectively. He never had much credibility, and what he had he squandered quickly and completely. Between the two men, seven-eighths of Bush's administration has slipped by without someone of Mukasey's stature as attorney general. It's hard to overstate the magnitude of that loss.

Put simply, while Mukasey's nomination is a home run, it's a home run late in the game, with nobody on base, and a lot of runs down. Even assuming his confirmation goes off without a hitch, he will arrive in time to serve just over a year in a highly-partisan climate and with virtually no Senate-confirmed leadership below him in an already-demoralized department. Mukasey will find himself squeezed between a White House that demands unflinching loyalty and Democrats on Capitol Hill unwilling given recent history and a looming election to give the administration one iota of political space. He has many more opportunities for failure than for success.

It is, therefore, essential for Mukasey to take office with a sober definition of success. As attorney general, he will have neither time nor capital to do more than a few big things. So he needs to choose them carefully. He needs to recognize that he will be, in all likelihood, a caretaker attorney general whose job is to avoid handing off any disasters to his successor. With that modest goal, Mukasey should adopt two overriding priorities, one institutional, the other substantive.

The institutional priority has to be restoring the credibility of the department and its relationship with Congress. To do this, Mukasey will need to limit White House-Justice Department contacts to a small number of key personnel, reducing the capacity for improper political interference in the department's work. And he will have to expand congressional-departmental contacts--specifically by making himself available to explain his judgments and to assure senators as to their merits. While there is very little he can do to tamp down ongoing spats over investigative matters, many of which involve the White House, each of these battles takes on higher salience and ferocity in an atmosphere of congressional distrust of the attorney general. Mukasey needs to make clear from the outset that under him, the department will not tolerate the sort of political shenanigans it has seen over the past few years--and he needs to both establish and to maintain the faith of Democrats on that point.

The substantive priority is to make sure that the next administration, not just this one, has the counterterrorism tools that it will need. There is a real danger now that, with the Bush administration so lacking in prestige and credibility, it will prove unable to maintain even those authorities that should not depend on irresponsible or expansive claims of executive power.