Seeing Red

Inside Code Pink, D.C'.s Most Visible Anti-War Group

The frenetic scene outside of 2154 Rayburn is one that's become familiar in recent months: As a congressional hearing lets out (this one on the Pat Tillman fratricide, featuring Donald Rumsfeld as a witness), several women, dressed all in pink and bedecked in crowns like a group of mad bachelorettes, rush out the doors and launch into battle formation at the side exit, as the mostly military audience files out. "Make way for the war criminals!" shouts Liz Hourican, who's wearing a large pink shirt over pink sweatpants and sneakers. To her right, standing with their backs pressed tightly against the wall, is a tourist couple and their two small children, dressed up for the day. The kids stare at the protesters. "That's the first amendment, kids," explains the father, sounding irritated. Later, when Rumsfeld doesn't show, Hourican comes up to the children and starts talking in her rapid-fire way, her voice hoarse: "You two are the cutest! And you're so lucky you're in the Capitol." The kids smile, shocked into politeness, and their mother lays a protective hand on her son's shoulder. Then Hourican jogs away as she spots a Republican committee member, Darrell Issa, making his exit: "You're disgusting, Darrell Issa!" she yells. One of the women with her mutters, "Douchebag," as the crowd chases him down the hallway.

This on-a-dime switch from outrage to friendliness and back typifies the actions of Code Pink, which, along with the members of Congress it spends its days harassing, has just wound up its session and gone on recess. Its last few days on the Hill were relatively quiet, partly because members of the group have been arrested so often that several of them are either blocked from attending hearings or face serious consequences if they get arrested again. Still, it has been a good season for Code Pink, cementing its status as the most visible (both literally and figuratively) antiwar group on Capitol Hill. And group members, reminiscing as they pack up their pink costumes to return home to their families, their jobs, school, and, of course, to bring the fight to constituency offices, say they've accomplished even more than that.

"We feel like we moved the Democrats in Congress--not fast, not far enough," said Medea Benjamin, one of the group's founders. "But we moved Hillary Clinton, we moved Nancy Pelosi." Hourican said, "If it weren't for Code Pink, people wouldn't be moving [to an antiwar position]."

Along with Gael Murphy and Jodie Evans, Benjamin (born Susie) launched Code Pink in 2002 as a female-led antiwar protest wing of the antiglobalization nonprofit Global Exchange, which she founded with her husband 20 years ago. The group is now independent from Global Exchange and functions as a loose national coalition of chapters, unified by weekly strategy phone calls. Code Pink's main goal is ending the Iraq war (their platform, as explained to me by Benjamin, includes a phased withdrawal taking place as soon as possible and the impeachment of Bush), but side projects have focused on bringing peace to Iran and Darfur as well. To accomplish this, the group has unfurled giant pink banners from highway overpasses, camped out in front of the White House for months, and once organized a hunger strike outside Joe Lieberman's office to protest his belligerent rhetoric toward Iran. The name originally riffed off the homeland security terror alerts, but has become, for many in Code Pink, a way of life: "I rarely see Medea out of pink," Midge Potts, a statuesque transvestite from the D.C. wing, told me.