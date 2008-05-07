Multilateral Like Bush

On this front, his record is not good. In fact, some of McCain's statements made those from Donald "Old Europe" Rumsfeld seem tame by comparison. Speaking at an international security conference in Germany a month before the war, a frustrated McCain lashed out at our European allies, calling them "vacuous and posturing." Later that year, in an interview, he referred to the French and Germans as "our adversaries." He said that former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder "looks little like the ally that anchored our presence in Europe throughout the Cold War. … A German Rip Van Winkle from the 1960s would not understand the lack of political courage and cooperation with its allies on the question of Iraq exhibited in Berlin today." McCain also unleashed on two other critical players, accusing France and Russia of putting their "commercial interests above international law, world peace, and the political ideals of Western civilization."

Moreover, creating a "League of Democracies," McCain's signature proposal for how the U.S. should relate to its democratic allies, is likely dead on arrival. Similar ideas have been suggested many times in the past by both liberal and conservative foreign policy intellectuals. (The first presidential candidate to propose it was Pat Robertson in 1988.) When liberals propose it, they generally hope to strengthen the multilateral architecture that already exists by adding a new international institution. But when conservatives like McCain do, it is rightly perceived as an end run around the U.N. Security Council--little more than another way of giving multilateral legitimacy to the use of force when the others fail. Many Europeans would likely interpret the League of Democracies this way and would resist it out of fear of undercutting the U.N. and supplanting NATO. Even the British and the French, who both sit on the U.N. Security Council, would likely object to the creation of an organization that gives them such a privileged international position. Additionally, many emerging democracies, such as Brazil , would probably see it as a U.S.-dominated organization that is merely an attempt to further institutionalize the idea of "a coalition of the willing."

2. Russia . McCain's hard-line stance toward Russia has already raised eyebrows. He frequently says of Vladimir Putin, "I've looked into his eyes, and I saw three letters--K.G.B." Couple that saber-rattling with his desire to kick Russia out of the G-8--a provocative and perhaps reckless action that would signal to the world's second greatest nuclear power that the United States views it as an enemy--and the U.S. would likely have a massive diplomatic crisis on its hands. Plus, European countries, such as Germany, that are dependent on Russian gas, are seriously concerned about redrawing Cold War lines and once again having a hostile nuclear armed power in their backyard.

3. Iran . McCain's approach to Iran is no more comforting. He recently said that Iran was "obviously pursuing nuclear weapons," directly contradicting the National Intelligence Estimate released in December, which concluded that Iran had suspended its nuclear weapons program and is significantly further away than previously thought from being able to develop the bomb (although it continues to enrich uranium). At a campaign stop last year, McCain joked about bomb, bomb, bombing Iran, and in 2006 he introduced a resolution in the Senate calling on FIFA to ban Iran from the World Cup--a silly little stunt meant to score cheap political points, but not one befitting of a presidential candidate. Perhaps most worryingly, McCain has surrounded himself with advisors--like Bill Kristol and James Woolsey--who have been staunch advocates of striking Iran , and his Iran policy has been endorsed by none other than Vice President Dick Cheney. "I would guess that John McCain and I are pretty close to agreement [on Iran ]," Cheney said last February.