martin peretz responds:

George Soros lived through the depredations of Nazi Germany. I onlylearned of them from books and the oral testimonies of others. Butnearly every scholar of this darkest era describes the difficultyof excavating the precise narrative of events from the trauma andchaos that defined them. Soros points to his own father's memoirs,for instance, which paint a more complicated picture than the son'sresponse. But this is quibbling. What provoked my article was notSoros's biography; it was his casual suggestion that the UnitedStates has "to go through a certain de-Nazification process." I amglad that my article spurred him to abjure his words--and I doubtthat he would have retracted them in its absence. If he hasn'tnoticed, the United States is now in the midst of an anguisheddebate about Iraq. No one in that debate seems intimidated or hasbeen arrested. About half the country seems to be completelyagainst the war; even more when you take into account those who havesome mixed feelings. Opposing the Bush administration in this freecountry hardly qualifies as an act of dissidence. Even after thisclarification, I find his logic utterly baffling and hisassumptions no less pernicious.

Ancient History

Sarah Wildman obviously doubts the Vlaams Belang's sincerity inwelcoming Jews, but on the flimsiest of grounds ("Dewinter's Tale,"January 22). She attempts to cast doubt on Vlaams Belang's currentmotives by exposing its past anti-Semitism. If this is a validapproach to discrediting Vlaams Belang, couldn't the same approachbe used to attack the U.S. Democratic Party? What did the Democratsthink of racial integration, immigration, and anti-Semitism duringWorld War II? Would it be reasonable for African Americans to worryabout Democrats making slavery legal again because the DemocraticParty enthusiastically supported slavery in the past? Wouldn't theRepublican Party be the logical party of choice for AfricanAmericans because of its active support for the abolition ofslavery and for racial integration in the past? Maybe Vlaams Belangis as anti-Semitic as Wildman believes, but she has not made hercase.

matthew dunnyveg