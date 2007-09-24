Let me also respond to your comments about the relative size of the terrorist threat. By pointing out that Americans are more likely to die in traffic accidents or murdered on the streets than to die in a terrorist attack, I don't mean to belittle the risk of terrorism, which is serious and requires a serious response. I do, however, want to caution Americans that attempting to eliminate this threat entirely is not only unrealistic but could be highly counterproductive. The threat of terrorism is so horrifying that it is easy to be frightened into the feeling that we must do "whatever it takes" to reduce that threat to zero. Two of your other AEI colleagues, David Frum and Richard Perle, have written that the choice comes down to "victory or holocaust." Thinking in those terms is likely to lead the United States into a series of wars, abuses, and overreactions more likely to perpetuate the war on terror than to bring it to a successful end.

You associate yourself with John Yoo's comments about our image in the United Nations being less important than the protection of innocent civilian lives and invite me to return to that point. What I meant to get at in my (admittedly poorly phrased) question to you was whether you agree that Yoo has accurately described the choice we face when we decide how to handle detainees. His point seemed to be that the consequences of our rejecting the Geneva Conventions or mistreating prisoners do not go beyond our "image in the United Nations" and that the benefits of doing so include the "protection of innocent civilian lives." I think that formulation vastly understates the costs to the United States of losing its reputation as a land of values and the rule of law and overstates the degree to which torture--let's call it that--helps protect civilian lives. In 2005 Senator John McCain eloquently made the case against torture and called on the United States to prohibit "cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment" of any detainee held by U.S. authorities. Vice President Cheney tried unsuccessfully to get the CIA exempted from this prohibition, and after the amendment was overwhelmingly approved by the Congress, President Bush issued a "signing statement" effectively saying that he reserved the right to ignore the law of the land. Don't you think we pay a price for this? Don't you think that winning this long-term ideological battle is the best way to protect innocent civilian lives?

Of course, Reuel, I do not think that Al Qaeda terrorists would come streaming down the mountains between Afghanistan and Pakistan to lay down their weapons if only we treated prisoners more humanely. I do, however, think that there are millions if not tens of millions of people out there deciding whether they want to be "with us, or with the terrorists," to coin a phrase. I do not know exactly where the tipping point lies for many of them, but I do believe that our reputation and moral authority plays a role in their decision, and that it's a lot more sensible to try to undercut the motivations for people to become or support terrorists than to kill or capture a growing number of terrorists. So no, I don't think Jordan's internal security service has a problem cooperating with us because of Abu Ghraib or Guantánamo, but I do think those services have a bigger problem on their hands because of those symbols of American misdeeds. And no, I don't think that our negative "image" undercuts the willingness of European security agencies to cooperate with us, but I do believe that it costs us dearly in terms of our allies' willingness to support our efforts with money and troops (in places like Afghanistan), to vote with us at the UN (on issues like Iran), to allow America basing or overflight rights (remember the close vote in the Turkish parliament in 2003), or sometimes even to elect and appoint leaders and officials sympathetic to the United States. Democracies are great, Reuel, but remember that in democracies leaders can only cooperate with us when their people agree.

And perhaps the issue of democracy is a good one on which to put the ball back in your court. You say that my book does not include enough criticism of the region's kings and dictators, and that's fair enough. I agree with you that repressive regimes, and our support for them, are part of the problem. I don't think my focus on U.S. policy is as incongruous as you suggest, however, simply because we as Americans actually have some say over what our own government does, whereas it's rather more difficult to positively influence the conduct of the Egyptian security services. So, yes, let's press for more openness in those societies, let's invest in efforts (like legal training, education, economic development, and empowerment of women) that make democracy more plausible, let's end the hypocrisy of turning our backs when they torture prisoners, let's get on the right side of promising democracy movements in places like Pakistan and Turkey, and let's stand up for those calling for more freedom in the region. But let us also not pretend that there's a simple fix to this problem, or that "democracy" would automatically make things better rather than worse. You will say my argument is too timid but I'm curious about what your alternative is--what do you propose we do about the lack of democracy in the greater Middle East?

Let me end with something I think we agree on--that modernity is "the cause and probably the cure for rabid Islamic militancy, and as it marches on one can hope that Muslims will develop (rediscover) the ethics and the political machinery that will allow them to extirpate holy warriors from their midst." Indeed, as you know, the last chapter of my book is entitled "What Victory Will Look Like," and I spell out an optimistic vision of the day when Muslims have decided they do not want to be associated with terrorism, when the Al Qaeda ideology has been discredited even in the eyes of its potential adherents, and when Islamist terrorism fades as a problem because it fails to achieve its intended goals. It is this faith in the power of modernization--and in the power of our values--that bolsters the case for a cautious and patient approach to this conflict, and provides an alternative to the radical, offensive measures that will only prolong it. So perhaps we agree on the endgame--we just have very different ideas about the best way to bring it about.

I look forward to your response--and remind me next time not to agree to give you the last word.

Yours,

Phil

By Philip H. Gordon