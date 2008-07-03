It may be wildly hypocritical for McCain to attack Obama as a flip-flopper, but that doesn't mean it can't work.

First, bad press is bad press. Noam argues that McCain is hitting Obama with the wrong line of attack, but the bottom line is that McCain’s painting of Obama as a flip-flopper is producing a lot of skeptical coverage of Obama. Maybe it’s not the exact kind of skeptical coverage that would be most damaging to Obama. But skeptical coverage of Obama of any sort is preferable for McCain to positive or neutral coverage of Obama. If people are reading or watching critical reports about Obama, they’re going to think less of him.

Second, I think a “flip-flopper” image is extremely damaging no matter what the general circumstances. A politician’s perceived trustworthiness is the basic platform for his entire message. If the voters don’t trust him, then they tend to discount everything he says about any topic at all. Noam says the more damaging accusation against Obama is that he’s not “one of us.” I agree. But if voters don’t trust him, then they won’t believe him when he explains that he’s a Christian who really does love America. So the “flip-flopper” label, if it sinks in, can leech into other issues.

Look at poor John Kerry: The “flip-flopper” label completely disqualified him. Political reporters were constantly finding voters who agreed with Kerry on most or all the issues but refused to vote for him because they didn’t trust him. Here’s a classic example (not online) from the Baltimore Sun:

Irwin, a 64-year-old lifelong Democrat, says things have been “terrible” during the nearly four years that Bush has been in the White House. She's scared that he's “ruined” Medicare and would do the same to Social Security, the programs she depends on to get by. Irwin believes Bush planned to invade Iraq from the moment he took office and says he bungled the war there. But she can't bear to vote for Sen. John Kerry, whom she calls a dishonest waffler whose ideas are no better than Bush's. “I don't like Bush either, but if I've got to choose between the two, count me for Bush,” Irwin said. “With Kerry, one minute he would vote for something and the next minute he would change his mind.”

Third, Noam thinks that painting Obama as a flip-flopper will weaken the more damaging charge that he’s a radical. Noam writes: