The weather in Washington changed this week. Reality finally foundsome honor; which is to say, it came to be accurately described inofficial descriptions. Even after the hyped release of theBaker-Hamilton report, it is still not clear what we should, orwill, do with our faltering war in Iraq: Seventy-ninerecommendations in all, the Baker-Hamilton report is not exactly aflood of clarity. But at least it is no longer defeatist orheretical or

treasonous or (the most absurd muzzle of all) cruel to the troops toarticulate lucidly the magnitude of the mess in Iraq and the steadydwindling of America's power to achieve its goals. Hegemons shouldbe especially wary of illusions. Great power, especially in thehands of idealists, demands great probity.

More than the incorrigibly selfinterested James Baker and theweirdly intense Lee Hamilton, the new tone--the certification ofWashington's disillusionment--was expressed most perfectly byRobert Gates, in his quick but rattling hearing for confirmation assecretary of defense. With Cheney-like calm, he buried Cheney-likefantasy. "Do you believe that we are currently winning in Iraq?"Senator Carl Levin asked the nominee. "No, sir," the nomineereplied. There was not even a whiff of controversy about the remark.Gates is not known for the originality of his thinking. He wasmerely stating what has become platitudinous everywhere but in theWhite House. We are in better-late- than-never-land. The victorytalk is over. Perhaps President Bush will be unstirred by Gates'sanswer, or more generally by the new consensus that Americananxiety has a foundation in the facts. The president has neverseemed to grasp the difference between consistency and rigidity; hethinks with his spine.

Yet the Baker-Hamilton report is not remotely the intellectualsalvation that some people hoped it would be. Its greatestcontribution to the debate may lie in its sobriety. But beyond itssobriety is the matter of its substance. On the question ofwithdrawal, which is politically the most sensational question, thereport is evasive. This may fit the needs of presidential candidatesnicely- -after all, the recent midterm elections revealed thatantiwar sentiment is large but pro-withdrawal sentiment is small,at least for now--but it is not strategically useful. There is notan exit strategy in sight. As Baker was putting the finishingtouches on his latest exercise in pin-striped deftness, PresidentBush was petulantly telling reporters that "this business about agraceful exit just simply has no realism to it at all."