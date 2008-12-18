At first, Guo shared some methods with the Shanghai protesters, but little else. As they did, Guo used the Internet to build a base of supporters--in his case, frustrated middle-class, mostly male professionals. Playing to concern about what urban nationalists see as unfair benefits given to Tibetans and other minorities, Guo turned racist, urging Han pride and encouraging his followers to wear hanfu, long, stiff ancient imperial robes. In mid-2006, he took his ideology one step further, creating a Xici.net forum titled “Perfected Warrior National Martial Arts Studio." By initiating discussions about how to throw a good punch, he drew recruits to a studio on the twenty-eighth floor of a Nanjing skyscraper, promising them instruction in the ancient art of battle.

I visited Perfected Warrior that fall. In one corner, a row of headless mannequins modeled Guo's collection of hanfu. Otherwise, décor was spare. I stood to one side as a graduate of Shaolin Temple coached a handful of young men in using switchblades. Guo intervened with an awkward newcomer, taking a fruit knife out of his pocket and tracing a figure eight. “Slow, slow, slow, and here." He jabbed dramatically, sinking the knife into an imaginary opponent's neck.

Guo's politics remained nationalistic at that point, but he had become a strong leader with a solid base, triggering Chinese government fears that he could harness his power for other causes. Local authorities brought him in for routine questioning. When Shinzo Abe, then prime minister of Japan, passed through Nanjing that September, Guo said public security officers detained him for several hours. The surveillance had made him paranoid, seeing spooks everywhere. He told me, contradicting his public rhetoric, to be careful when befriending Chinese people. Rather than blog his most vociferous criticisms, he sent them out, encrypted, over Skype.



In the end, all the government attention had an unintended consequence: It helped Guo's vague sentiments about political freedom blossom into full-scale revolt against the Communist government. In an unusual outpouring of public discussion last fall prompted, in part, by the coming Beijing Olympics, public figures wrote open letters to the government urging change in various areas. As might be expected, Guo wrote one making the case for a tougher policy on Japan. Less characteristically, he penned another asking Communist Party leaders to introduce democracy. “The fact is," he wrote, “whatever the goal or method of achieving it, democracy is the most simple of human activities: nothing more than choice." (For the masses, he summed up his ideas in Skype treatise #289, “The Communist Party … Should Let People Have the Right to Pick the Ruling Party.") To help the government along, he formed the China New Democracy Party, claiming, in interviews with the overseas dissident press, the support of one million members. That may be an exaggeration; then again, Guo's nationalist organizations counted a few hundred thousand members each.

Central government leaders were not amused. Under pressure from above, Nanjing Normal University demoted Guo to librarian. Guo told me police had confiscated his three laptops, along with his debit card. His blogs and political forums have since been erased, replaced by the crying panda Xici.net uses for a deleted site. Ultimately, on November 13, Guo was charged with subversion of state power and detained. This is his second major detention this year--in May, he was held for ten days after criticizing the government's handling of the Sichuan earthquake--and there's no sign when he'll be released. His wife told the Associated Press that she'd been instructed to “prepare myself psychologically." His cell phone is out of service.

Like any unlawful detention, this one is shameful. But it's also foolish. As xenophobic nationalists, his followers should be a well of Communist Party support. The sudden disappearance of their charismatic leader--of their Guevara--makes democratic reforms look all the more urgent. On October 30, Guo's second-to-last Skype post reads as a retort to Premier Wen Jiabao's recent defense of China's Internet controls. In an interview for CNN, Wen had told Fareed Zakaria that, although his government implemented a few Internet controls, it wasn't afraid of free expression, and criticism was often allowed to remain on the Web. “If even my writing is investigated," Guo wrote, “I can only come to one conclusion: Your government and political system are afraid of critical opinions and ideas."

By Mara Hvistendahl