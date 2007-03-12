Given that one in four adult Americans knows someone suffering from addiction, that's a very large number indeed. Which makes it all the more staggering that addiction is still so heavily stigmatized; it is, after all, the only disease you can get yelled at for having. But, according to Dr. Nora D. Volkow, director of NIDA, who is featured in "Addiction," that needs to change.

Addiction is a disease of adolescence. Your disposition for addiction up to age 25 may be considerably higher than later in life because your brain is not yet fully developed and your levels of impulsivity are peaking. Unfortunately, that can be a dangerous combination at exactly the wrong time: During college and times of heavy drinking and drug experimentation, some of us with specific genetic markers will actually train our brains to get addicted. Dr. Mark L. Willenbring, director of NIAAA's Division of Treatment and Recovery Research, also featured in "Addiction," says that once initiated, "the addiction itself bathes the brain--and changes the brain." When that happens, the adult addict is hard-wired for dependence.

Using new brain-imaging technology, Volkow has been able to show that the brain of an addict is different from that of a non-addict. Many people do not realize that we are quite literally of two minds all the time. We are driven by the limbic sytem--often called the pleasure center--for basic needs, from food to sex. And those impulses are kept in check by the frontal cortex, which is used to make sensible judgments--judgments like when to stop drinking or whether or not to have a puff--and to perceive consequences. In the brain of an addict, however, the limbic system is given an unnatural advantage when confronted with drugs or alcohol. "The frontal cortex of an addict does not intervene to inhibit at that point," says Volkow. In fact, the frontal cortex may not even have the chance to intervene. In "Addiction," a patient, William, is shown images of drug paraphernalia at such a fast rate that he cannot consciously perceive them, and yet his limbic system immediately lights up on the MRI. The part of the brain that wants the drug responds seconds faster than the frontal cortex in an addict. For William, and other addicts, the ability to exercise choice or control over the addiction is robbed from them.

That's not to say that addiction is a fait accompli. Willenbring is quick to point out that, while making rational choices becomes very difficult for an addict, choice is still operative. This is particularly important in a legal context. If your brain "made" you drive drunk, for example, it would be hard to invoke the right punishment. "You may be hard-wired," says Stephen J. Morse, professor of law and psychiatry at the University of Pennsylvania, "but it doesn't mean that you are sleepwalking."

As far as any "my brain made me do it" defenses go, Morse is not concerned. First, he says, most addicts have moments of "quiescence," when they are not high, when they can choose to get help to avoid the situations whereby they may become harmful. Just like a driver who kills a pedestrian after a seizure can be held culpable if said driver knew he was subject to seizures, similarly addicts can be held responsible--as can we all--for any unlawful acts committed under the influence. Secondly, the fact that many addicts do quit using drugs or alcohol is proof that choice exists.