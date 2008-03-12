Disputations: Was '3 A.M.' Racist?

Orlando Patterson responds to Sean Wilentz on race and the '08 campaign.

Sean Wilentz makes no attempt to respond to the points raised in my article beyond his huffing that it is biased. He merely repeats his earlier, quite absurd inversion of the course of events leading up to, and responsibility for, the injection of race in the campaign. He reveals his hand in his failure to find any "bad faith" in Bill Clinton's crude comparison of Obama's win in South Carolina with Jesse Jackson's years earlier. And it is sad that the author of so eloquently written a work as The Rise of American Democracy could resort to crass Republican "flip-flop" language in discussing an easily understood shift in Obama's position on Hillary Clinton. Yes, Obama did say that he took Clinton at her word in their February 26 debate, and he did later say that she was throwing the kitchen sink at him. Where is the problem? He changed his statement when he learned the sordid truth about what the Clinton camp was up to.

Introducing race into this campaign is completely against the interest of Senator Obama: It is simply impossible for a black person to win an election where the electorate is over 74 percent white by raising race as an issue, especially in this country with its racially charged past. Obama and his advisers would be a bunch of fools to do so. The Clintons know this only too well. Their strategy has been to covertly introduce race, while denying it, in the hope that the Obama camp would protest loudly. Then they respond to the protest by claiming that it is Obama's people who are introducing race. Could the Clintons possibly lie like this? Oh, how outrageous of me to even imagine such a thing.