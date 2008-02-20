Egypt's ambassador to the United States responds to Dennis Ross.

Crises in the Middle East have a tendency to exhibit a peculiar pattern. While they appear to be limited in scope, they almost invariably reveal a broader dimension, which is what makes such crises potentially so destabilizing. The situation created by Hamas’ dramatic breach of the border between Egypt and Gaza, and the ensuing influx of Palestinians into Sinai, presents a clear example of this pattern. Far from being a simple border issue, it has the potential to escalate in a manner that can entangle the security interests of regional actors, and further erode the prospects for a negotiated two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Beyond the immediate task of maintaining order in the eastern Sinai after the entry of 700,000 Palestinians, the situation presented Egypt with two immediate challenges. First, Egypt could not ignore the humanitarian plight of Gaza’s population that was precipitated by Israel’s collective punishment, a policy that was not only illegal, but morally and politically untenable. Egypt therefore allowed unarmed Gazans to stock up on basic necessities in the Sinai border towns in order to alleviate what was clearly becoming a humanitarian crisis. Secondly, Egypt, adamant about preserving the security and sanctity of its own border, was faced with the challenge of reaching a new arrangement governing the border with the agreement, or at the very least acquiescence, of Israel, the PA, the European Union and Hamas, at a time when the first three parties would not collaborate with the latter. In meeting these challenges, Egypt insisted that the resolution of the crisis not embolden Palestinian or Israeli rejectionists of the two state solution.

This was the backdrop to Egypt’s position on resolving the border question, and its steadfast position of redeploying officials from the PA on the Gaza side of the border, together with on site monitoring by the EU. Such an arrangement would provide the transparency necessary for maintaining an open border, while accommodating the security interests of all sides including Israel.

It is important to note, however, that the roots of the present predicament in Gaza can be traced back to a series of policies that have sought to address these issues through disengagement or coercion, which have in fact produced the opposite of their intended result. Rather than negotiate its withdrawal from Gaza with the PA, Israel’s ‘unilateral’ disengagement in September 2005 not only weakened Prime Minister Abbas but also gave credence to Hamas’ claim that Israel was forced to evacuate under fire. The continued stalemate on the peace process, together with the relentless settlement expansion in the occupied territories, only served to legitimize Hamas’ claim of the futility of negotiation, paving the way for their victory over Fatah in the 2006 Parliamentary elections. Finally, rather than weaken Hamas, the siege imposed on Gaza in the wake of Hamas’ takeover was used to further validate and provide impetus for its discourse of resistance, which thrives on conflict and the absence of credible movement towards peace.