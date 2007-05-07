That said, why Obama, and not Hillary? After all, not only is she the wife of the greatest living political rock star, but she is Wall Street's junior senator. And, to be sure, she does have a number of older, established hedge-fund managers and private-equity tycoons in her circle: Alan Patricof, head of Apax Partners and, at 72, one of the grandfathers of the private-equity game, was her 2006 Senate campaign finance chair and remains one of her biggest fundraisers. But the tide of support, especially among the younger crowd, is clearly against her.

The most obvious reason is generational. For the baby boomers, Obama is too young, with dues still to be paid; for the Gen-Xers, dues are irrelevant--they didn't pay any, so why should their candidate? To them, experience is less important than ideas and charisma, and Obama speaks directly to those concerns. Not only is he fluent in the post-cold war, hyper-wired world in which they have always operated, but his international background--black father, white mother, raised in Indonesia and Hawaii--connects with their own globalized worldview more easily than Clinton's, who, despite her gender, still seems to stand for the old-line, establishment Democratic Party, split between aging white men and entrenched special interest groups.

There is also a more Machiavellian element to these young turks' support. Precisely because the Clinton dynasty has been around so long, the door to her innermost fundraising circles--and thus influence and possible White House posts--is largely closed. The top jobs in a hypothetical Hillary Clinton White House aren't exactly taken, but they're not available to newcomers, either. Obama's door, on the other hand, is wide open. So it's no surprise that while Wall Street stalwart Rattner is a big-time Hillary backer, his right-hand man at Quadrangle, Steiner, is going with Obama. The same is the case with Jamie Rubin, the son of Clinton's economic consigliore Robert. "If we all lined up for Hillary, we wouldn't have even gotten into the anteroom, let alone seats at the table," one of Obama's young fundraisers told New York. "But that's not how it is with Barack. We're already at the table."