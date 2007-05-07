But a lot has changed since the Clintons first started making friends on Wall Street. Hedge funds have exploded, from a $40 billion industry in the late-'80s to about $1 trillion today. Private-equity funds have grown from about $95 billion in 1999 to $550 billion today. In fact, it's somewhat inaccurate to lump them with "Wall Street" in the first place--though many are owned by banks like J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs, their edgy investment strategies rebel against the stolid, conservative tradition of the New York finance world.

So while Clinton has relied on long-standing ties to relatively old money, Obama is pitching himself to the younger generation, many of whom are in their 30s and 40s, making them too young to have joined in the "Barbarians at the Gate" corporate raids of the '80s. His inner circle of financial backers includes such Gen-Xers as Eric Mindich, of the hedge fund Eton Park Capital Management (once the youngest partner in Goldman Sachs history); Josh Steiner, managing principal of the private-equity firm Quadrangle Group; and Jamie Rubin, son of former Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin and a partner in One Equity, J.P. Morgan's private-equity fund.

These stars--what New York magazine calls the "baby bundlers"--are helping Obama tap into Wall Street's fabulously rich elite. His most recent catch is the relatively gray-haired Paul Tudor Jones II (he's 53). Head of the $15 billion Tudor Management hedge fund, Jones is holding a 500-guest event for the candidate at his Greenwich, Connecticut, mansion later this month. The event will mark Obama's entry into the hedge-fund winners' circle: Greenwich, the toniest of New York exurbs, is home to more than 100 hedge funds--and, as one observer told the Financial Times, "The whole of Greenwich is backing Obama."

But still, it's strange to see someone so young and so, well, liberal raking it in on the Street. As recently as the 2004 election cycle, Wall Street giving was split 60-40 Republican-Democrat. But Democrats began to reverse those numbers in the first quarter of 2007 and, given past trends, look likely to push their stake even higher. Republicans, Wall Streeters say, have become too focused on red-state cultural issues that run against their own cosmopolitan ethos, even as they have failed to keep the country's financial house in order. Nor does it hurt that, thanks to Bill Clinton and Robert Rubin, Democrats appear less anti-business than they once did.

That said, why Obama, and not Hillary? After all, not only is she the wife of the greatest living political rock star, but she is Wall Street's junior senator. And, to be sure, she does have a number of older, established hedge-fund managers and private-equity tycoons in her circle: Alan Patricof, head of Apax Partners and, at 72, one of the grandfathers of the private-equity game, was her 2006 Senate campaign finance chair and remains one of her biggest fundraisers. But the tide of support, especially among the younger crowd, is clearly against her.