Last summer I saw Escovedo at the Newport Folk Festival, where he was accompanied by an arty quartet of two cellos, violin, and acoustic guitar (played by the wonderful David Pulkingham), with whom he had been performing, on and off, for several years. Escovedo and the group did a fine and varied set of tunes from his long career, including the lovely mariachi-ish ballad "Rosalie," which, as I recall a year later, Pulkingham and Escovedo did quietly, as a duet; and the harddriving "Castanets," the closest thing to a hit that Escovedo has ever had. (Thanks to Mark McKinnon, who is George W. Bush's media strategist, the song showed up a few years ago on what the administration described as the president's iPod playlist; with its country-rock vibe and its chorus about having an appetite for rejection--"I like her better when she walks away"--the song seems like one Bush might actually enjoy.) The set was ambitious and spirited, but it was not especially well received. In the press tent the next day, trying to fill in my notes on the musicians, I asked a few people if they knew the names of the chamber players in Escovedo's group, and more than one person responded by asking me who Escovedo was.

A couple weeks before the release of Real Animal, I caught Escovedo opening for Matthews at the Toyota Pavilion in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Before Escovedo played, Matthews came onstage to introduce him. He said that "a friend of mine named Steve Earle" first told him about Escovedo, thereby anointing Escovedo with impeccable alt-country associative cool, and he asked the crowd to welcome the man "everybody's talking about." Escovedo, performing with an electrified reconfiguration of his usual band (bassist, drummer, one cellist, a violinist, and Pulkingham, now playing mainly electric guitar), did a tight, solid show dominated by songs from the new album, including as "Always a Friend," a poppish trifle that Escovedo had performed with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band in Houston a couple of months earlier, and "Chelsea," an appropriately confused two-chord rant about Escovedo's youthful days in the Chelsea Hotel with Sid and Nancy. Although Daveheads are notoriously indifferent to everyone but Matthews, Escovedo got a huge ovation and did an encore of fifteen or twenty minutes. When Matthews came out for his own set, he said, "Now I know what Steve Earle was talking about," and even that secondhand reference to Escovedo got applause, though there is no knowing if it was for Escovedo, for Earle, or for Matthews's good fellowship.

With so much talking and singing about being friends, much of what has been going on with Escovedo lately feels like a rock-star version of Facebook. It has the same "if you like A, you'll like B" message as all those Web recommendation lists, which conflate the application of aesthetic judgment with the exercise of purchasing power, and which reduce the human response to art to an algorithmic function. That said, Escovedo is a musician who has earned the advocacy of his more famous and influential colleagues, however dubious their friendship may be.

There is a YouTube clip of Springsteen singing "Always a Friend" in concert with Escovedo, and it brings unnervingly to mind the video from 1985 of "You're a Friend of Mine," in which Springsteen's actual lifelong friend Clarence Clemons made like he was an old pal of Jackson Browne's. Clemons and Browne smiled and gazed into each other's eyes and sang nose to nose, while Browne's then-girlfriend Daryl Hannah lounged sultrily nearby, as if to douse any suggestion that the heretofore unknown friendship between Clemons and Browne was that special. Both videos of friendship around E Street have had overt strategies of marketing through association. In "You're a Friend of Mine," Clemons was trying to establish an identity apart from Springsteen without undermining his established appeal as a foil to a diminutive white man with a guitar; and Browne, a career wuss, wanted to be Springsteen. In the clip of "Always a Friend," Escovedo, a talented but idiosyncratic musician with a loyal but small following, found common musical ground with Springsteen in hopes of attracting some of Springsteen's gargantuan audience; and Springsteen seemed happy to endorse a real-life figure very much like the noble laborers and natives of the Tex-Mex borderlands whom he romanticizes in his songs.

Real Animal is the rarest sort of breakout album: a look backward at a lengthy career. It is not a compilation of old tracks, but a collection of new songs dealing musically and lyrically with Escovedo's earlier life and work. As he has made plain in interviews about the album, it is a rumination but not a valedictory. This is good to hear, because Real Animal is less than the strongest album in his catalog. Escovedo nearly died in 2003, and his health remains tenuous. A road dog who for decades made a living (or an approximation of one) in bars, Escovedo has worked and lived and drunk hard. One night before a performance in Tempe, Arizona, he began to vomit blood, but he went on and did the show. After the performance Escovedo collapsed, and he was hospitalized and diagnosed with advanced cirrhosis of the liver, as well as varices on his esophagus and abdominal tumors from untreated hepatitis C. For more than a year he was unable to play the guitar, and a regimen of interferon brought on premature aging and mental illness. Much improved now but not cured, Escovedo treats his condition with self-prescriptions of homeopathic remedies and work at his music.