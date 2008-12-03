But for many Indians, development is still an elusive goal. The country is socially stratified and millions of citizens, led by wily politicians, define their identity in religious or ethnic--i.e., collectivist--terms. This holds India back from catching up with modern liberal democracies in which rights are by and large based on the individual.

Much of India's terrorism, which has claimed about 12,000 lives since 1970, has been fueled by identity politics, whether it is Hindu fanaticism of the sort that demolished Ayodhya's mosque in 1992 and massacred Muslims in Gujarat in 2002, or the heinous crimes committed by Islamic groups such as the Indian Mujahideen in New Delhi and Bangalore. Indian nationalism is reflected in the strength of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which stands to gain from the Mumbai attacks, and in the shortsightedness with which the Indian establishment has handled Kashmir, two-thirds of which is under New Delhi's control, in the past two decades.

Citing the fact that Pakistan has been a dictatorship for much of its history and that its secret service has collaborated with terrorist groups, all of which is indisputably true, Indian leaders have tended to act defensively, letting the infection fester to the point at which external forces with broader agendas, such as al-Qaeda, are now making matters much worse.

Despite all this, relations between India and Pakistan have recently been improving. The democratically elected government of Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari has condemned Islamist terrorists in Kashmir and is in the process of purging the country's Inter-Services Intelligence agency. India's Singh seemed to respond positively to those moves.

The terrorists who attacked Mumbai, probably belonging to the Kashmir-based group known as Lashkar-i-Taiba, were aware of this new dynamic and wanted to throttle it. With many Indians now understandably calling for retribution, and with a general election looming, it will be difficult for Singh to decouple the pursuit of the perpetrators from the cross-border dialogue that was gaining momentum. The tragedy of reversing that dialogue will not be measured in the lives lost recently in Mumbai, but in those that will burn in the pyre of religious and ethnic hatred in the future.