In Florida the interesting fight is between Jeb Bush and Charlie Crist.

Tallahassee--As the results start streaming in from Florida tonight, America will finally get a better handle on the state’s major intra-Republican battle. Not John McCain versus Mitt Romney--that’s a short-term engagement. The real heat is between former Governor Jeb Bush and current Governor Charlie Crist, two men who are vying for position in elections still to come.

Obvious to anyone down here is that both of these guys would love a shot at the White House. Upon leaving office, Bush immediately began the cross-country speaking tours that typically foreshadow a presidential bid. And Crist, though he’s been governor for barely a year, is known to harbor larger ambitions--and he understands that in order for him to succeed, Bush must fail. Why? Because the nation is unlikely to pick two Republicans from Florida in the next three or four elections, particularly as it has elected exactly zero in the 163 years since statehood (unless you count Andrew Jackson, the first territorial governor). That calculation would certainly explain Crist’s cautious interplay with the presidential candidates over the last few months--much of it behind-the-scenes, right up until his bombshell endorsement of McCain on Saturday night.

Bush made his choice for president clear much earlier, even though he never officially endorsed anyone, when his closest confidante and former campaign manager, Sally Bradshaw, signed up as Romney’s top Florida advisor way back in October 2006. Other Bush loyalists such as Mandy Fletcher, who had run his Foundation for Florida’s Future, followed, and soon enough the word was clear: If you cared what Jeb thought, then Romney (whose presidential campaign message--equal parts social “values” and trickle down economics--was far more in line with Jeb-ism than that of any of the other major GOP hopefuls) was your man. Everyone from Bush’s state party chairman Al Cardenas to congressman Tom Feeney jumped aboard. Even some who rolled their eyes at Romney’s quickly shifting positions wrote out $2,300 checks as a favor to Bush, one such fund-raiser acknowledged privately to me.

Crist and his people, on the other hand, have been defined by being the ones not for Mitt Romney. Had it been Rudy Giuliani neck-and-neck with Romney in the final weekend, rather than McCain, Crist almost certainly would have been at the Orange County Lincoln Day Dinner with Giuliani rather than the Pinellas County one with McCain. Crist positioned himself against Romney for political reasons, yes, but also because he’s a fundamentally different type of Republican than Jeb is. For some time, Florida has been a good microcosm for the nation--in its regional differences, its demographics, its politics--only more dependably entertaining and weird. It is fitting that it has now become a one-state study of the national Republican Party’s identity crisis.