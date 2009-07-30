99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall

The problem with teachable moments.

In the conflict between Henry Louis Gates Jr. and police Sgt. James Crowley over Gates' arrest at his own home, all parties in the national conversation believe they should be the teachers. The theme is, "No, you listen to me!"



It was the perfect moment for professor Barack Obama to try to explain everything to everyone. That is why--after first stumbling into the controversy on Gates' side -- he backed off, arguing that there was plenty of right and wrong to go around, and inviting Gates and Crowley to sit down with each other at the White House.



Instead, this writer warned about "a discourse in which everyone speaks of payback and nobody is paid," and concluded that "the result is that race politics becomes a court of the imagination wherein blacks seek to punish whites for their misdeeds and whites seek to punish blacks for theirs, and an infinite regress of score-settling ensues."



Exactly right, and Skip Gates won't have to do the reading since he wrote those words in The New Yorker in 1995.

