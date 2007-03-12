How corporations are like cold war superpowers

Wal-Mart gets lots of bad press, but usually it's about how the company treats wage laborers, not about how it treats the press. Yet, last week, CEO H. Lee Scott found himself calling an executive at The New York Times to apologize for having spied on their employees. In an effort to ferret out the source of a leak of embarrassing company memos, a Wal-Mart employee apparently intercepted text messages and telephone calls of other employees. Now, FBI investigators are on the case, and the Wal-Mart employee caught snooping was sacked (which may just be a token measure making him Wal-Mart's Lynndie England). If this latest fiasco is anything like what happened at Hewlett-Packard last year--when Chairwoman Patricia Dunn resigned after it came to light that she hired spies to investigate a boardroom leak to the press--more heads are sure to roll.

Biz-world pundits and even Wal-Mart watchers (there are many of late) seemed shocked that the company would do something so distasteful--so downright dirty--as spy on its own employees and on journalists. "I believe that this incident is a case of human nature running amok," wrote one former Wal-Mart staffer on Computerworld.com. (He shouldn't have been surprised. In 2003, the Center for Business Ethics reported that 92 percent of U.S. employees were electronically monitored by their bosses.) But the real danger for Wal-Mart--and, increasingly, American business writ large--isn't "data brokers" hired by companies to spy on their employees. The real danger is paranoid executives hiring brokers to spy on other corporations.

It's called "competitive intelligence gathering," and, in its purest form, it is a banal and mostly innocuous practice: mining open source information to keep up with a competitor's marketing strategy or pricing plan. But, in recent years, an out-of-work cadre of cold war spooks and the uncertainties of a post-September 11 world have spurred a wild, wag-the-dog intel industry where wannabe spies routinely prey on the fears of big business and convince CEOs to sign them up for espionage (sometimes under the vague rubric of due diligence). These "intelligence professionals" (some of them CIA and MI6 alumni) often employ methods that cross ethical and legal boundaries--pretext calls, surveillance ops, bribes, wiretaps, and hacking--and can land the CEO who hired them in costly litigation. (Dunn and four others have since been indicted on felony charges of conspiracy, fraud, and identity theft. Is this what Wal-Mart has in store?)

This isn't an entirely new phenomenon: As early as 1850, Allan Pinkerton, Chicago's first freelance detective, took on jobs the nation's nascent local police were not equipped to handle--from solving a spate of train robberies to tracking down counterfeiters. "We never sleep," was Pinkerton's motto, and, as detective lore has it, the agency's insignia--an all-seeing eye--gave birth to the term "private eye."