In his latest film, Music and Lyrics, Grant extends this record of athletic futility by painfully pulling a thigh muscle while boogying on stage. It's a foreseeable mishap given that Grant is playing a washed-up pop idol named Alex Fletcher, one half of the highly-moussed 1980s duo Pop!, closely based on the band Wham! (One fictitious hit, "Meaningless Kiss," tiptoes awfully near a copyright violation in its imitation of "Careless Whisper.") Alex, sadly, is the unsuccessful half of the now-defunct duo, not George Michael but Andrew Whatever-his-name-was. You know who I mean: The poor guy could expose himself on the 50-yard-line during the Super Bowl and no one would even notice.

Like a real-life '80s refugee, Alex has gone on to a zombie post-career of playing state fairs and fielding humiliating offers from nostalgia-driven reality shows. That is, until he's approached by tween pop sensation Cora (Haley Bennett), a booty shaking quasi-Buddhist who wants him to write a duet for them to perform together at Madison Square Garden. There are just two problems: While tuneful enough, Alex can't write a lyric for his life; and the song is due in less than a week. Enter (literally) Sophie Fisher (Drew Barrymore), who shows up at Alex's apartment to water the plants while his usual plant-waterer--who knew there were such creatures?--is out of town. Sophie arrives to pour and putter just as Alex is enduring a painful collaboration with a misanthropic songwriter hired by his agent (Brad Garrett). When Sophie suggests that a bitter lyric ending with "witch" might be better served not by continuing down the angry slope to "bitch," but rather by reversing course with a more hopeful "switch," Alex realizes he's found his new writing partner.

There's not much more to Music and Lyrics than that. Alex and Sophie collaborate, fall in love, fall out of love, and fall back in again. Cora adores the ballad they write, but complicates things by wanting to add in a sitar solo and a variety of pelvic thrusts. Alex sings (rather poorly, I'm afraid) a series of '80s-ish pop numbers. Sophie is given an unhappy subplot which makes criminal underuse of Campbell Scott. And the whole thing winds up, of course, at Madison Square Garden. (There are times the entire movie seems cobbled together from past Grant films: The dinner with starstruck friends/family and the gallant but ineffectual defense of his lady's honor in a restaurant from Notting Hill; the culminating onstage duet that Makes Everything Okay from About a Boy; et cetera.)