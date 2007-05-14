There's not much more to Music and Lyrics than that. Alex and Sophie collaborate, fall in love, fall out of love, and fall back in again. Cora adores the ballad they write, but complicates things by wanting to add in a sitar solo and a variety of pelvic thrusts. Alex sings (rather poorly, I'm afraid) a series of '80s-ish pop numbers. Sophie is given an unhappy subplot which makes criminal underuse of Campbell Scott. And the whole thing winds up, of course, at Madison Square Garden. (There are times the entire movie seems cobbled together from past Grant films: The dinner with starstruck friends/family and the gallant but ineffectual defense of his lady's honor in a restaurant from Notting Hill; the culminating onstage duet that Makes Everything Okay from About a Boy; et cetera.)

There are a handful of pleasures along the way, beginning with Grant's symptomatically self-deprecating performance. In addition to his tragic dance moves, the movie offers him innumerable opportunities to display his signal talent: underselling a line of dialogue. When, for instance, he explains to Barrymore that "People wait all their lives to see an ex-lover when things are going really well. It never happens," he tosses the second line, which most actors would draw out for a broad laugh, as idly as a crumpled bit of paper. It's an enormously appealing form of delivery--a kind of quasi-apology that the joke wasn't better to begin with--and its frequent deployment in Music and Lyrics rescues any number of otherwise mediocre lines.

Barrymore is likable too, though I've always found myself at least somewhat immune to her otherwise universal appeal. (Does one have to have grown up next door to a girl in order to get her girl-next-door schtick? I worry that my childhood neighbors' daughterlessness has left me missing a vital piece of cultural hardware.) As Sophie's Pop!-obsessed older sister Rhonda, Kristen Johnson (from "3rd Rock") is a genial bulldozer who enlivens every scene she's in.

Music and Lyrics is also the rare movie of its kind that's actually about what it's about, taking a real, if superficial, interest in the mechanics of pop songwriting. Too often the back story of a romantic comedy is confined to the way back, where it serves as little more than an excuse for lazily engineered conflicts: He's a billionaire developer and she's an environmental attorney! He's a corporate raider and she's a hooker! In Music and Lyrics, by contrast, the back story is actually better than the front story, with Grant and Barrymore more plausible--more likable, even--as collaborators than as canoodlers. There's a nice moment, for instance, when Sophie recognizes she's come up with a better turn of phrase--"corners of my mind," rather than "spaces in my mind"--and bursts with an enthusiasm and relief that will be familiar to any writer. Moreover, rather than taking easy shots at the vacuousness of pop, the film offers the more interesting observation that even the dippiest bit of musical flimflam (and the song Alex and Sophie write is somewhat better than that) is the result of real effort and craftsmanship.

Sadly, even as Music and Lyrics argues this point, it utterly fails to embody it. Despite the nice performances and winning premise, the film is often shoddily written and inexpertly staged. Sophie is given a tic--hypochondria--that gets forgotten for long stretches before being awkwardly reintroduced. The fires of the romantic subplot are kindled with a carelessness that would merit the wrath of a thousand boy scouts. A faux '80s video, "Pop Goes My Heart," that the filmmakers liked enough to place at both the beginning and end of the film (and include as an extra on the DVD) is mildly amusing but too slapdash to really fly as parody. And the concluding scene at the Garden is an absolute turkey, a sloppy narrative catchall that, in addition to making no sense in terms of character or context, even flubs the debut of Alex and Sophie's song, "Way Back into Love," omitting the final verse, which had played a crucial role in the plot. Indeed, the song is never played in its entirety at any point in the movie. Compare that to the comparably catchy title tune in That Thing You Do--also written by Adam Schlesinger, of the band Fountains of Wayne--which was played so often throughout the course of that film that it remains pleasantly seared in my cortex to this day. How can Music and Lyrics hope to persuade us that "pop matters" when it can't even be bothered to play the song whose creation has been its entire animating premise?