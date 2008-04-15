Johnny-Come-Lately

Another problem with the corporate proposal: letting companies deduct the entire cost of many investments, while also retaining the deduction for interest they pay on their debts, would create a new generation of tax shelters. Companies borrowing money to invest will be able to double-dip, deducting both the full cost of the investment and the interest on the loan. This means they'll get extra tax breaks they can use to shield other income from taxes. That's an invitation for companies to engage in economically useless activity designed to lower their tax payments. When President Bush's tax commission proposed allowing immediate expensing, it also found it necessary to repeal the deduction for interest, to avoid exactly that scenario. McCain has said nothing about the interest deduction, even though advisor Douglas Holtz-Eakin acknowledges it is a "huge loophole."

McCain's second proposal, repealing the Alternative Minimum Tax, sounds good on the surface. Everyone hates the AMT, and McCain describes its elimination as "a tax break for 25 million families." In fact Congress has regularly exempted all but two to three million of those 25 million families. Everyone supports that "patch." You can go further and repeal the AMT altogether, but then you need to come up with another source of revenue for the government. Otherwise you've enacted a whopping $400 billion tax break, more than half of which goes to families earning more than $500,000. That's what McCain does.

Taken together, these measures cost as much as the Bush tax cuts in their first ten years and are even more regressive. The only question is how McCain ended up with such a dreadful combination of bad politics and bad policy. As Jonathan Chait noted in The New Republic in February, the answer seems to be that McCain needed to win approval of the Republican anti-tax base after he opposed the Bush tax cuts. McCain's specific proposals for both expensing and full AMT repeal have long been pushed by anti-tax guru Grover Norquist. Not so coincidentally, Norquist used to call McCain a "nut-job" but now praises him for having "moved very hard and far" on taxes.

McCain's current course looks an awful lot like Bob Dole's in 1996. Like McCain, Dole had a record of rejecting anti-tax dogmas that drew attacks from the Republican party's anti-tax wing. (Newt Gingrich called Dole the "tax collector for the welfare state.") As an election year ploy, Dole proposed a huge across the board tax cut and chose supply-sider Jack Kemp as his running mate. But his stance as a tax cutter never seemed natural, and polls found that voters viewed the whole idea with skepticism.

Having secured the Republican nomination, McCain now also seems uncomfortable with the huge tax cuts he proposed months ago, and the campaign seems to be searching for a course correction. Holtz-Eakin has said that McCain "is by no means done making tax proposals." Even some conservatives are urging McCain to add some populist planks to his tax plan. In the space of a week, Bob Novak proposed lower payroll taxes; Bill Kristol, higher hedge fund taxes. Without going that far, McCain may well remedy the shortcomings of his existing proposals with broad new tax relief for the middle class, financed by a sweeping initiative against corporate tax loopholes.