Those are the values of the “liberal base.” They are also the values of the progressive centrists I know. And those are precisely the values that are threatened when well-meaning journalists, pundits, or progressives succumb to the conservative spin machine’s branding of the out-of-control liberal base.

Consider a front-page news story published recently in The New York Times. The article provides an index of just how thoroughly the myth of the liberal basis has spread into the “liberal media,” and how even our most prestigious newspapers can find themselves, if unwittingly, pushing right-wing propaganda. The article described a situation faced by openly gay Congressman Barney Frank. Frank was taking some heat from members of the transgendered and transsexual communities for not including them in the Employment and Non-Discrimination Act, which would prohibit discrimination in the workplace against gays and lesbians but does not include the phrase "gender identity" or explicitly protect the “T” in “LGBT.” Why didn't it? Because it’s taken years to reach the point where most Americans believe gay people shouldn’t be discriminated against on the job, and it's time to settle that question once and for all. Martin Luther King similarly focused on voting rights first and put off challenging anti-miscegenation laws (forbidding “mixing of the races”) with his comment, “I want to be a white man’s brother, not his brother-in-law.”

The problem with the Times article lay in the way the author used this case as if it were a prototypic example of the problem Democrats have with their unruly liberal base (as reflected in the article's title, "Liberal Base Proves Trying to Democrats") that is so far outside the mainstream of American society that its agenda includes transsexual bank tellers and an end to the Iraq War.

Wait, what was that juxtaposition?

Watch how the Times piece pivots from Frank’s plight with the transsexuals to the party’s plight with its fringe anti-war base:

There is almost no chance that President Bush would ever sign the bill. But the bitter tug of war between gay groups and one of their best friends on Capitol Hill is the latest example of how Democrats in Congress, since regaining majority control this year, have been torn between making compromises needed to pass legislation and satisfying the unrelenting demands of the party’s liberal base.

The tension between Democratic lawmakers and their base has been most visible on the Iraq war, where the insistence by some of the most outspoken antiwar groups on setting hard deadlines for the withdrawal of American troops has often handcuffed Senate Democrats trying to reach a bipartisan deal on legislation to change the war strategy.

The comparison to Iraq is deeply misleading, in two ways. First, there has been no bipartisan deal on the table. Sensing that Democrats would not push the envelope, Republicans have felt no reason to compromise, and until this point they haven’t needed to on Iraq. As a result, the standing of the Democratic Congress has dropped steadily since Americans overwhelmingly elected Democrats in 2006 to put an end to the war. Second, the struggle to include “gender identity” in the legislation on employment discrimination was the struggle of a distinct minority--a very particular, and particularly small, corner of the Democrats’ Big Tent. The desire to end the Iraq War, in contrast, is not the exclusive province of the “liberal base.” The latest Pew polls suggest that nearly 65 percent of Democrats--not just some unwashed group of liberal extremists--fault their leaders for not going far enough to challenge the president on his Iraq policy. And this is not just the view of Democrats, whether centrist or liberal: It is the view of the majority of the country. Among Independents, the Pew poll found that roughly half agree that the Democrats have been too weak in standing up to the President, compared with less than one-fifth who thinks they have been too confrontational.

The frustration with both the president’s policies in Iraq and the failure of the Democratic leadership to take on the president with more than rhetoric and symbolic votes is not a conflict between the leadership in Congress and the liberal base. It is a conflict between the Congress and the people who elected them. Having a bull-headed commander-in-chief has no doubt made things more difficult for those who favor a responsible withdrawal, which is what most Americans favor (i.e., a withdrawal guided by generals, not by political operatives calculating the effects of one plan or another--the kind of political calculations that led both to the war and to the grossly inadequate numbers of troops the Bush administration placed on the ground from the start).



But you don’t have to cut off funding of the war precipitously to end the war. Just make the president pay for it: Demand that he show the courage (and use that word, with all its military connotations) to tell us who the Republican Iraq War Tax Increase Act of 2007 will target to pay for this war, because right now it is being paid for by our children and grandchildren. (As a father of young children, that makes me mad as hell, and it would make most parents furious if someone would tell them who is financing this war.) The president wants to be the tax-and-spend liberal without the tax part? Demand that he put his money where his mouth is, and the war will be over faster than you can say “read my lips.”

As long as progressives and Democrats do not brand themselves effectively, they will succumb to the branding of the right, and they will fall into traps conservatives lay for them. Voters will continue to hear tales of a wild-haired anti-war fringe pulling the Democrats hopelessly to the left. Like, say, Jim Webb? Now there’s a hippie in Birkenstocks.

The only antidote to conservative branding is progressive branding. It is time to articulate a progressive vision.



Drew Westen, Ph.D., is professor of psychology and psychiatry at Emory University and founder of Westen Strategies. He is author of The Political Brain.



By Drew Westen