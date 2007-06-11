You also suggest I am a reductive zero-sum thinker. In fact, my article is a brief against such thinking, which is far more common among those who link race, genes, and health. On the Oprah Winfrey episode I cite, it's notable that neither Winfrey nor Mehmet Oz, her expert guest, mentioned any explanations besides the one grounded in racial heredity. As for genetic explanations themselves, let me be clear: I do not deny that genes play roles in many health conditions. What I am concerned about is the overstatement of their role when the evidence isn't conclusive--and, more specifically, the sloppy labeling of certain health conditions (or their distributional patterns among the population) as "racial" and determined by biology. I grounded my critique in history to show that the racial categories have been porous. That will continue to be the case, despite those today who act as if we have hit taxonomic eureka on pinning down a supposed biological essence of race and then use it as a fixed empirical variable.

An example you use to make a case for the biology of race is very weak. You cite Census data that shows, in your words, that "Latinos, who have [like black Americans] suffered maltreatment, have a greater life expectancy than non-Latino whites." You imply there's something biologically special about "Latinos" (and this, again, is a very porous category) that may explain these numbers, especially since you "control" for environmental factors, so to speak, by noting that Latinos also suffer "maltreatment" but exhibit better numbers. There are many problems here. First, the category itself, like "Asian," encompasses such a huge swath of people--people from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Colombia, to name just some (and that's not even thinking about the huge regional variations within these countries). As I argued in the piece, subsuming these disparate groups under a racial category and then banking on a health-outcomes explanation is hugely imprecise.

Second, I don't think you are interpreting the numbers in a sophisticated manner. The table you present only slices the mortality data in one way: by racial and ethnic Census categories. But if we were to dip into the much larger Census data set, we could slice the numbers in other directions--including country of origin, or generation, or Census tract, or income level (you and I can name more)--that would complicate generalizations about Latino health. You also make much of the higher life expectancy relative to non-Latino whites. But longer life expectancy does not mean a better health experience, as the gulf in various specific health conditions shows. A recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention release summarizes numerous health inequalities between Latinos and whites--for example, much higher incidence rates of cervix and stomach cancer among Latinos.

And your analysis is very historically loose. It clumps together imprecisely the experiences of black and Latino Americans with racial subordination. While there is undeniable overlap in both experiences, your characterization ("likewise suffered maltreatment") is too broad. Black Americans, especially the poor, suffer more than any other group from racially segregated living in underdeveloped, under-resourced areas with high concentrations poverty, as sociologists Douglas Massey and Nancy Denton showed in American Apartheid. To put it simply, although Latinos and black Americans suffer from the same kinds of maltreatment, the overall degree is substantially different.

A fascinating micro-level example of how this can affect health outcomes comes from urban sociologist Eric Klinenberg in his stunning Heat Wave: A Social Autopsy of Disaster in Chicago, a study of the 1995 Chicago heat wave that left hundreds dead. In one of his most memorable chapters, Klinenberg focuses on two Chicago neighborhoods, North Lawndale (96 percent black) and Little Village (85 percent Latino). Why, in 1995, did North Lawndale see much more heat-related death (19 deaths: a rate of 40 per 100,000) than Little Village (3 deaths: a rate of less than 4 per 100,000)? Klinenberg rejects a racially essentialist explanation and instead grounds his explanation in the particular structural characteristics of each neighborhood. In contrast to North Lawndale, Little Village's economic development, stable community institutions, vibrant public spaces, and low crime rate gave it "an array of stores, banks, and other commercial centers in the area" that "provided seniors with safe, air-conditioned places where they could get relief from the heat." By contrast, a key reason for the higher rate of black Chicagoans' deaths was that "they are the only group in the city segregated and ghettoized in community areas with high levels of abandoned housing stock, empty lots, depleted commercial infrastructure, population decline, degraded sidewalks, parks, and streets, and impoverished institutions." Chronic underdevelopment and ghettoization of black neighborhoods in particular--best documented by historian Thomas J. Sugrue in his The Origins of the Urban Crisis: Race and Inequality in Postwar Detroit--are, to me, much more convincing and demonstrable root causes behind the black-Latino health differentials than Latino special genes that somehow keep Latinos alive longer.