Time Inc.'s PlameGate Apologist

In August 2004 special prosecutor Patrick Fitzgerald, investigating the outing of CIA operative Valerie Plame, subpoenaed Time Inc., asking for "notes, tape recordings, e-mails, or other documents" relating to reporter Matt Cooper's work on the Time story "A Question of Trust," and the Time.com story "A War on Wilson?" Fitzgerald wanted to know who told Cooper about Plame (it turned out to be Karl Rove). Time Inc.'s editor-in-chief, Norman Pearlstine, initially resisted the subpoena, but in June 2005 he agreed to comply. In Off the Record Pearlstine explains the logic of his conversion and gives excellent insights into how the press construes its role in the republic.

Pearlstine begins with a meeting in which his CEO Dick Parsons said, "If we exhaust our legal remedies, Matt should testify and you must turn over the files." Pearlstine countered, "The decision is mine to make ... and if we lose, we shall pay the fines and Matt will do the time." Time Inc. then retained Floyd Abrams, the First Amendment champion who served The New York Times in the Pentagon Papers case. Abrams later accepted New York Times reporter Judith Miller as a client. Pearlstine says at first he was in "Floyd Abrams's fan club."

But soon Abrams and New York Times publisher Arthur Sulzberger Jr., persuaded Pearlstine he had picked the wrong allies. Interested in "regaining the glory days of the Pentagon Papers," they were "more focused on the court of public opinion than on the courts of law." When Sulzberger produces a button reading "FREE JUDY, FREE MATT, FREE PRESS," it's a turning point in Pearlstine's story.

Pearlstine goes to Theodore Olson, U.S. solicitor general from 2001-2004. "I realized what had been missing.... Olson's work for Presidents Reagan and Bush gave him an intimate understanding of the Supreme Court's more conservative members...." Pearlstine switched from the outsiders to the insiders: "eschewing the buttons that Sulzberger had wanted to distribute, we ... designed a focused public relations campaign.... Ted Olson wrote a persuasive article for The Wall Street Journal's conservative editorial page... I met with Rupert Murdoch and many of his key lieutenants from the Fox Network and the New York Post." Leaving the liberal crusade, Pearlstine went to the conservative consultants.