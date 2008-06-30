How tourists--filthy, rude, tactless tourists--are ruining the world's most treasured cities.

During the 1980s, I lived in Venice intermittently for a couple of years. I would spend a month there, then three in Oxford, another two months in Venice, then two in Madrid, and so on. I didn't live like a tourist in Venice; instead, I tried to fit in with the lives of the people who were kind enough to welcome me into their homes, although naturally, I would look in at the odd church or palace if I happened to pass one on my daily walks. I used to go to the Rialto market, to the street market in Campo San Barnaba and to the supermarket in Campo Santa Margherita. I learned to take the strangest short-cuts simply because certain streets were impossible to walk along, clogged as they were with slow, vociferous flocks of tourists.

At the time, I was struck by the fact that Venice seemed to be the only city in the world where visitors did not behave as they did in the other cities I knew--that is, with more or less the same respect as you would when visiting someone's house. When at home, you can put your feet where you like, make a mess, lie down on the sofa or the floor--I'm very drawn to the floor myself--play whatever music you fancy or turn on the television whenever you want. But you would never do such things in someone else's house. The foreigners visiting Venice, however, took the city by storm, as if no one actually lived there and the city was some kind of theme park entirely at their disposal. Worse, they hadn't even paid an entrance fee, which might have given them some sort of temporary right to act this way.

"The poor Venetians," I used to think. "They're just as busy as people are anywhere else, with the same obligations to meet and, given that there's no road traffic, rather more difficulty in meeting them. It's as if the inhabitants don't exist or have nothing to do, as if they have no need for silence, as if the city were simply an empty stage or a deserted set on which each tourist can do as he or she wishes."

What I did not foresee then was that this barbarous, inconsiderate way of visiting a place would become the norm and would affect many other cities that attract tourists. A little while ago, the journalist and literary critic Manuel Rodriguez Rivero was telling me that on a trip to Prague, he had been warned not to try to cross the famous Charles Bridge between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. because of the crowds.