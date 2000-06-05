Company Man

Why tax shelters exist.

Like most Washington lobbyists, Ken Kies has filled his office with photographs of himself in the presence of political luminaries. There is one of him embracing House Speaker Dennis Hastert; another depicts him with President Clinton in the Oval Office, Kies's mouth forming a thin, slightly crooked smile. But, among the dozens of photos, one stands out.

It shows Kies next to Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott. As in the other photos, both men are smiling. But, in this one, Lott's hand is wrapped around Kies's neck, as if to strangle him. Kies explains that this is simply a good-natured joke: During budget negotiations a few years ago, when Kies was still chief of staff of the Joint Tax Committee, Lott sought desperately to insert some small measure into a final bill, and Kies stymied him. So the mock strangulation, which would appear to be the gesture of a powerful man joshingly lording over his subordinate, is, in fact, the opposite. Kies is the victor, and Lott's pose is an expression of impotent frustration.

Kies has since moved from Capitol Hill to K Street, where he is chief lobbyist for the accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers. But he is still winning power struggles against politicians who nominally outrank him--and now even more so. Kies's current mission is to protect the thriving tax-shelter industry, of which his employer is a prominent member. The people pushing to curtail those shelters include such ideologically diverse heavyweights as Larry Summers, secretary of the Treasury, and William Roth, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. "The other side," says one reform advocate, "is a one-man industry called Ken Kies." And Kies, even his most bitter foes admit, is probably going to win.

Kies's likely success is all the more remarkable because he is defending a practice that, not long ago, would have been thought indefensible. Tax-sheltering is far more disreputable than the normal game of finding advantage through tax loopholes. A loophole is a special exemption that Congress deliberately writes into law--say, a tax break for certain kinds of oil companies. That's bad enough, but a tax shelter is worse: a way for companies to reduce their tax burden by finding some mechanism Congress never intended. Typically, an accounting firm such as Kies's will offer to sell a shelter to a corporation in return for a hefty chunk of the savings. The shelters cooked up by such firms are usually fantastically complex schemes that involve economically meaningless transactions designed solely to avoid taxes. In one famous case, for instance, an American company leased a town hall in Europe in order to claim a rent deduction; it then leased the hall right back to the town.