Now Alan Bennett's The History Boys joins the line. Bennett'sscreenplay is adapted from his play by the same title, which wassuccessful in London and New York, and now it is filmed with itstheater cast. In charge was the original director, Nicholas Hytner,who has had much film experience. (The Madness of King Georgefunctioned juicily as film; The Crucible did not.) Here Hytnerspills occasionally into an overheated idea of intimacy, sometimesseeming to shove us up people's nostrils. But mostly he moves andcomposes with clear memory of the many good films that he hasseen.

In 1983, eight boys in their late teens, graduating from a middlingYorkshire school, have been selected to apply to Oxford andCambridge and must take an entrance exam, which thrills theheadmaster to bits and affects the eight students in more or lessthe same way. One, a working-class Welsh boy, is not a seriousstudent and doesn't give much of a hoot about going to university(which makes us wonder how he got into the group). All the rest arekeen on Oxbridge. In a typical modern melange, the group contains aJew and a Muslim, yet all except the Welshman speak with the airybriskness of their elders.

Early in the film, the tone implies that Bennett's purpose isspecifically anti-Wellington. He seems to be showing that the"pukka sahib," stiff-upper-lip national English character, aspredicted in an English schoolboy, is now not only dented butderided. That character never becomes glorified, as in some pastschool films, but most of the decisions, plus the quality ofdiscourse-- the very way that teachers treat students as equals inverbal ping-pong--imply there is still considerable style to bepreserved merely in being English.

The story as such doesn't amount to much: the students and staff alljust prepare, more or less assiduously, for the entrance exam. Thebody of the film is its small incidents and its curvy dialogue.That dialogue is stuffed, by staff and students, with quotations ofpoetry and prose--"gobbets," they are called. Non-classic cultureis plentifully present, too. Two of the boys, in one madcap frenzy,play the last scene of Brief Encounter. After a death, a groupsings softly, sweetly, "Bye Bye Blackbird."

Chief among the film's incidents are two homosexualitems--potentially homosexual, anyway. The subject has long hoveredaround English schools, and here it is open. One of thehomosexually involved teachers is played by Richard Griffiths, whohas the most grotesquely obese figure I can remember in an actor.When he is asked if he has told his wife about his same-sexleanings, he says that she wouldn't be much interested.