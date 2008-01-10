The evening of the New Hamphire primary, my friend Donnie Fowler, a Democratic political operative who has run campaigns in swing states in the last two presidential elections, made a particularly important point: It’s hard for those of us who have never run a state campaign operation to understand how much it matters, particularly in a state like New Hampshire, with its small size and retail politics, to have people on the ground who have identified every voter who plans to support your candidate, to know at 4 p.m. if they’ve voted yet, and if they haven’t, to send the van for them. Hillary Clinton had the most experienced team in the country in New Hampshire , and her most likely voters were people who had voted before. One of the lessons for Barack Obama in South Carolina , where he reportedly has a very strong campaign operation on the ground, is to develop a strategy to make sure those young voters come out in force.

I could focus on several other factors: Hillary’s wise decision, against the advice of many talking heads, to keep her rock-star husband rocking the vote against her rock-star opponent. The overuse by every campaign of the “change” motif, which quickly became a meaningless proxy for the fact that most Americans have thought for over a year that the country is “on the wrong track.” The difficulty Obama continues to have, despite a stronger appearance in New Hampshire , in figuring out how to capture some of the power of his stump style in debates (voters who said they were influenced by the New Hampshire debate were more likely to break for Hillary).

But I will focus here on just two more, which speak to the underbelly of American politics.

The first was the decision by George W. Bush to insert himself into the election, by holding a press conference in the early afternoon of the day of the New Hampshire primary (ostensibly to talk about his trip to Israel), and the failure of the media to either understand what he was doing or to exercise its responsibility to protect the American people from that kind of manipulation. The press conference came on the heels of saber-rattling on Iran that just happened to occur between Obama’s stunning victory in Iowa and the vote in New Hampshire . Why did the President pick the middle of the day of the first primary for a press conference, and why didn’t the media frame the press conference in terms of what his intentions might have been in doing so?

Because they either don’t care much whether they’re providing information or disinformation, or because they don’t understand the psychological phenomenon of “priming”--the activation of specific neural networks in the electorate--and how priming can make certain networks (e.g., national security, fear, the need for a leader with foreign policy experience) more salient as people vote--whether they are aware of it or not. If Clinton ’s comeback victory reflects the impact of the president’s “intervention” or some other factor is anyone’s guess. But his press conference would predictably have shifted voters away from Obama and toward Clinton and McCain (and Republican strategists will tell you that they’d much rather run against Hillary Clinton than Barack Obama, particularly a surging Barack Obama).

No one should be allowed to produce or report the news who hasn’t read the work of a team of psychologists who have spent over 20 years developing and testing “terror management theory,” an elegant body of research that shows how priming people with messages like the president’s, which raise concerns about their mortality, shifts people to the right, and demonstrably did so in the 2004 election. I’ve written extensively about how priming works in politics as well. There’s no excuse for major media outlets to report “stories” such as those provided at pivotal times by the White House, without at least framing them in terms of the range of possible reasons behind odd “coincidences,” like a presidential press conference on an ostensibly unrelated topic on the day of the New Hampshire primary.

Finally, we come to one more factor that could help explain the double-digit inaccuracy of virtually everyone’s polls leading up to the New Hampshire vote, including the candidates’ own internal polls. In recent history, the only times we’ve seen such huge disparities between the polls and the polling booth are when Republicans have supplemented their get-out-the-vote efforts with block-the-black-vote efforts (which did not happen in New Hampshire, where there aren’t enough blacks to block), some accident occurred in the election machinery (as when a low-level Democratic functionary in Florida did not notice or contest in advance the butterfly ballot used in 2000 that led to thousands of votes in a heavily Jewish area for Pat Buchanan), or the candidate was black. Particularly when a large percentage of voters are making up their minds at the last minute, as they did in New Hampshire, what voters hear in the closing hours when one of the candidates is black (or, for that matter, when a candidate for commander-in-chief is female) is crucial to what neural networks are most active, consciously and unconsciously, when they go to pull that lever. For both Hillary Clinton (who reminded voters of the historic nature of a female presidency in New Hampshire) and Barack Obama (who consistently exhorted Iowa voters that there is no red America and no blue America--and by extension, no white America and black America--but only the United States of America), that may be one of the most important lessons of the New Hampshire primary.

Drew Westen, Ph.D., is Professor of Psychology and Psychiatry at Emory University ; founder of Westen Strategies, LLC, a political and corporate consulting firm; and author of The Political Brain: The Role of Emotion in Deciding the Fate of the Nation.

