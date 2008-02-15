To be sure, the election won’t be held until 2009, meaning that Khalilzad and other potential candidates still have plenty of time to make up their minds. Plus, it remains unclear whether Karzai will seek reelection; if he does, it seems unlikely that Khalilzad would challenge his old friend. Moreover, there is the possibility that “the people who have been pushing this story are the old [John] Bolton loyalists,” a Senate foreign policy aide told me, referring to Khalilzad’s predecessor, who, since his resignation in December 2006, has been a frequent critic of the Bush administration.

Yet Khalilzad himself has done little to quiet the speculation, offering only vague, quasi-denials in person and through his spokespeople. Asked about the rumor while speaking at Columbia University earlier this month, Khalilzad first joked, “I didn’t come here to collect contributions for my campaign. I know how poor students are.” He then added, “I can say categorically that I am not a candidate for the presidency of Afghanistan.” Earlier, a press officer at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations had told Newsweek that Khalilzad “intends to serve out his post as long as [President Bush] wants him in office. And then, after that, he hopes to find a job here in the private sector in the U.S.”

Given the outrageous nature of the rumor--would a high-level U.S. government official really seek the presidency of a foreign land?--it seems strange that Khalilzad has not been more forceful in his denials. (At Columbia, as a U.N. diplomat stressed to me, he only said he was not currently running, rather than saying he would never run.) A former State Department official told me that Khalilzad should have immediately deflated the rumor himself, and that his recent comments on the matter are still too equivocal. “When you’re the U.S. ambassador, confirmed by the U.S. Senate, representing the U.S. government, one should not tolerate rumors that you’re interested in running a foreign government,” this person told me. “It can easily be put to rest with an unequivocal, firm ‘I have no intention of seeking the office,’ ” says Bruce Riedel, a friend of Khalilzad who served on the National Security Council during the Clinton and second Bush administrations. “Why does this [rumor] keep surfacing?” Through a spokesman, Khalilzad declined to comment for this article.

Not surprisingly, some high-ranking officials at the State Department are uncomfortable with Khalilzad even toying with the idea of becoming a foreign country’s leader; one told me that a “running joke” among some of his colleagues is that “We have an Afghan warlord as the permanent representative of the United States at the U.N.” Like Riedel, this official wonders why Khalilzad does not just come out and explicitly deny that he will ever be interested in the job. “People over the past several months have been concerned about Khalilzad’s various non-denial denials,” the official said.

If true, Khalilzad’s interest in the presidency of Afghanistan would help to explain what many see as his increasingly erratic behavior. Last month, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Khalilzad spoke on a panel alongside the Iranian foreign minister, angering administration officials. “There’s no possibility that it was inadvertent,” a State Department official told me. (This week, Khalilzad was reprimanded by his boss, Condoleezza Rice, for the episode.) The day before that encounter, The Guardian reported that Khalilzad had played an instrumental role in “sabotaging” the appointment of Paddy Ashdown, the widely respected British statesman and former high representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina, to a similar job in Afghanistan, perhaps to blunt the influence that a proactive foreigner might play in the reconstruction of that country. (Khalilzad has denied obstructing Ashdown’s appointment.) All this seems to support the contention of one former State Department official, who told me that Khalilzad “doesn’t play by the rules,” and of the current, high-ranking official, who characterizes Khalilzad’s diplomacy as “across-the-board freelancing.”