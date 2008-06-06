We must pay homage to this woman because it is due to her that women around the world, whether they're in burqas or irons, are a little more free and more powerful than they would have been without her and her book.

We must pay homage to the woman who, as Philippe Val noted in "La Transmission Beauvoir," buried the ghost of Madame Bovary, her hysteria, her "woman's illness," her suffering, which at the time people thought was innate, eternal--and this in in Freud's time, before modern thought appropriated his movement.

We must pay homage to this woman whose own coming of age, as Josyane Savigneau tells us, inspired so many young women in the '60s, '70s and even the '80s; women who dared to rebel and to think, thanks to another of de Beauvoir's books, "Memoirs of a Dutiful Daughter," in which her prodigious insolence is evident even in its title and which transformed women's "situations" into "destinies."

We must pay homage to her role in the valiant Resistance against the Nazis: So much nonsense has been written about this subject, there has been so much confirmed mudslinging, that it is pleasing to read here the detailed account by Dominique Desanti, the last survivor of the movement, laying out its goals and methods, the risks taken by the group of anti-fascist intellectuals, first called "Sous la Botte" ("Under the Boot") and later "Socialisme et Liberte" ("Socialism and Freedom")--and of which Sartre and Beauvoir were the heart and soul.

We must pay homage to the lover, the charming mistress; homage to the woman who was curious about the ways of love, passionate, who called filmmaker Claude Lanzmann her "husband." In a beautiful opening paragraph, he hints at the contents of the memoir he's working on in his description of de Beauvoir's grace in her daily life.