GOP officials across the country lash out at the McCain campaign.

Mark Feest is doing all he can to get John McCain elected. Unfortunately, the McCain campaign hasn’t always made that easy. Feest is the chairman of the GOP committee in Churchill County , a rural region of some 26,000 people in northwestern Nevada . Feest complains that the campaign doesn’t seem to understand the nature of rural areas. “Early on, his campaign was sending materials to Las Vegas , hoping we would pick it up,” Feest laughs. “That’s an eight hour drive!”

Feest isn’t alone. As McCain’s plummeting numbers begin to adversely affect down-ticket races across the country, local GOP officials are becoming increasingly frustrated with a presidential campaign they see as a drain on their resources while providing little in the way of support. While the McCain campaign may have imported the take-no-prisoners ethic of the Bush campaign, it seems not to have adopted its ruthless efficiency. Interviews with local GOP chairmen in swing states across the county reveal a campaign unable to capitalize on the enthusiasm of its base, struggling to respond to Obama’s superior resources, and neglecting the basic logistics of outreach. The disconnect between local operatives and the campaign continues to grow as McCain is put on the defensive in an increasing number of states each week.

The most common complaint from local GOP officials is the McCain campaign’s inability to provide adequate campaign materials to local offices. “We’ve only got about 1,000 yard signs so far, and we could have used at least 3,000,” says J. Richard Hornstein, GOP Chairman in Ashtabula County , Ohio . “They’re not being supplied, there’s no literature, there’s very little of anything.” Some local organizations have resorted to printing their own makeshift signs out of desperation. “We’ve gotten nothing in almost a month,” says another GOP county chair in a swing state, who, like many local officials contacted for this article, asked not to be named discussing the campaign’s problems. “It’s been rather embarrassing and hectic.”