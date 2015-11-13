There is a cult of Harlan among conservatives and liberals on the Court today, and Souter is jockeying for high priest. (At his confirmation hearings, Souter called Harlan his judicial hero.) In the abortion decision last July, Casey v. Planned Parenthood, Harlan's name was invoked no fewer than ten times, by the majority and the dissents. But Harlan's reputation as a judicious moderate is ripe for re-examination. In a recent issue of the New York Law School Law Review devoted to Harlan's centennial, Bruce Ackerman of Yale, a former Harlan clerk, shows how Harlan's jurisprudence exalted judges in the name of restraint. Claiming a special ability to discern the unwritten "traditions" of Anglo-American people stretching back to the mists of Runnymede, Harlan had a tendency to dilute rights explicitly enumerated in the American Constitution, to invent rights that were not and to balance the interests of the individual and society guided by little more than his own sense of fair play.

Bickel has similar flaws. In The Least Dangerous Branch, Bickel anticipated Souter's argument that the Supreme Court is "a legitimizing force in society." Since "neither force nor will" supports its decrees, Bickel said, the Court should be guided by "the passive virtues," going to great lengths to avoid making decisions that the political branches and the people are unlikely to accept. Bickel's passive-aggressive vision, much of it worked out in these pages, has not worn entirely well. As Gerald Gunther of Stanford has noted, under the guise of self-abnegation Bickel demanded essentially unfettered personal discretion for judges to decide whether or not they thought it prudent to enforce the Constitution's commands.

The influence of Harlan and Bickel converges in Souter's most grandiose opinion, his contribution to the abortion case. To overrule Roe v. Wade "under fire," Souter wrote, would be seen as a "surrender to political pressure," undermining the Court's legitimacy; and "if the Court's legitimacy should be undermined, then so would the country be in its very ability to see itself through its constitutional ideals." The circularity of the logic is exquisite. It was Roe's failure to make persuasive constitutional arguments that made the Court look political and illegitimate to begin with; and by reaffirming the result without defending the reasoning, Souter's opinion appears more quintessentially political than Roe itself. (It is also difficult to make sense of a theory of precedent that feels free to jettison Roe's trimester system, which many considered the heart of the decision, and to overturn at least two other decisions concerning waiting periods and parental notification, all in the name of continuity.)

Casey is the archetype of Souter's least convincing opinions: he tends to be most arbitrary when he tries to be most pragmatic. In Walter Nixon v. U.S., decided in January, Souter agreed that the Senate has broad discretion over the mechanics of impeachment. But instead of focusing on the text and history of the impeachment clauses, he quoted Bickel on the importance of not embarrassing the political branches. Vaguely suggesting that some impeachment proceedings might justify more searching review, Souter refused to say precisely when or why. The gist of his breezy concurrence: an impeachment is constitutional unless I think it isn't.

Finally, in Barnes v. Glen Theater, Souter properly distanced himself from Chief Justice William Rehnquist's coarse suggestion that moral disapproval alone might be enough to ban nude dancing. But Souter voted to uphold the ban anyway, because he thought it conceivable that nude dancing might produce "pernicious secondary effects," such as prostitution and sexual assault. There was no evidence to support this odd theory, however, since it had not occurred to any of the parties. "Pasties and a G-string moderate the expression to some degree, to be sure, but only to a degree," Souter concluded. This is the opinion of a man who has not spent much time in topless bars; and it is a personal opinion, not a principled one.

If all of Souter's opinions were devoted to balancing, conciliating and splitting differences, then he would be scarcely more interesting than Lewis Powell, a less colorful Harlan clone. But Souter is often much more interesting. He can be, when he chooses, a sensitive and rigorous interpreter of text and history, and is one of the few justices engaged enough to challenge Scalia on his own terms. In Lee v. Weisman, the school prayer case, Souter's account of the original understanding of the religion clauses was more persuasive than Scalia's (see "The Leader of the Opposition," TNR, January 18). And a few weeks ago Souter again beat Scalia at his own game in the Operation Rescue case. Scalia concluded that a Civil War statute did not prevent Operation Rescue from barricading abortion clinics because there was no evidence that the protesters had a "discriminatory animus" against women. Souter pointed out that the "discriminatory animus" requirement appears nowhere in the text of the law, but was invented by the Burger Court. By parsing another part of the law that Scalia had ignored, Souter proposed an alternative way of protecting the women and punishing the protesters.

The greatest virtue of Souter's emerging jurisprudence, however, is its candor. In statutory interpretation, Souter is scrupulous about explaining the cannons of interpretation that guide his decisions and, when he chooses to depart from them, explaining why. When he performs his balancing acts in constitutional interpretation, at least he takes care to divulge the considerations he has balanced. Even Souter's abortion decision, for all its flaws, is startlingly -- almost excessively -- frank. In the November issue of the Harvard Law Review, Kathleen Sullivan of Harvard argues that judicial formalists are often no less arbitrary than judicial pragmatists, prejudging the outcome of cases by the categories they choose to impose. Perhaps the most that can be expected of the heirs of Frankfurter, in the end, is full disclosure.

Given Souter's self-confidence, honesty and intellectual engagement, he has the potential to become a very good justice, or possibly even a great one. If he "grows," as he is likely to do, he will grow more subtly than Blackmun, whose votes simply became less predictably conservative and more predictably liberal. Perhaps Souter's decisions instead will become less result-oriented, less subjective and more deeply rooted in text and history. And there is a purely aesthetic value to the unity between the man and his jurisprudence that Souter has started meticulously to construct. Like Adams and Proust, who searched for artistic and philosophical unity by writing spiritual autobiography, Justice Souter seems to be struggling, in his own, more modest way, to justify himself.