While our base strongly supports the war on Christians, polling numbers suggest that we're losing independent voters. We believe the key to gains in 2006 is to demonstrate a love of Yuletide that is resolute, patriotic, and gritty. Democrats cannot afford to look weak or vacillating, so we suggest action in the following areas:

STATUETTES

Produce Precious Moments-style Nativity scenes with figurines of leading Democrats. Wise men should include Tom Vilsack and Ken Salazar. The baby Jesus should resemble Barbara Boxer.

ENVIRONMENT

Highlight the neglectful environmental stewardship of Republicans by focusing on the threat faced by the woodland elf. Also, befriend group of elves and, if possible, train to serve as communications staff for Howard Dean.

PAGEANTRY

Capitalize on Abu Ghraib human-pyramid expertise by stacking detainees this time to form, unmistakably, a human Christmas tree. (Note: Detainees should either be clothed in green, or, if naked, painted.)

MOVIE

Produce a pro-Christmas techno-thriller directed by Mel Gibson and starring Evan Bayh. Supporting roles should include Chuck Schumer as the gruff but lovable space-sleigh mechanic Papa Scraps.