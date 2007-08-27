Films Worth Seeing

This Week's Movie Picks from TNR's Film Critic

(Click on a film's title to read SK's original review.)

Blame It on Fidel. The radical political ferment of the 1970s seen principally through the eyes of a nine-year-old girl in a Franco-Spanish home. Directed knowingly by Julie Gavras, daughter of Costa-Gavras, and absorbingly performed by the entire cast. (Reviewed 8/20/07)

Lady Chatterley. A young French director, Pascale Ferran, aided by first-class actors, brings unusual heat and embrace to this latest film of Lawrence's novel. The aim was to recreate the atmosphere of intoxicating passion, rather than merely detail sex, and the result is gripping. (7/27/07)