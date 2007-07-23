Thailand is not unique. The Philippines, once one of Asia's most vibrant democracies, recently passed a new anti-terrorism law, the Human Security Act, which contains such a broad definition of crimes that "sow and create a condition of widespread and extraordinary fear and panic among the populace" that it could be used to muffle legitimate political protest. The law also increases the amount of time police can hold suspects without judicial oversight. The U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines recently threw her support behind the law; according to local media, she recently "stressed the importance of the anti-terrorism law especially [to] business and investments" in the country.

"The vague language of the Human Security Act invites the government to misuse it," announced Joanne Mariner, terrorism and counterterrorism director at Human Rights Watch. And the Philippine government well might: Already, in recent years the Philippines has witnessed a string of assassinations of left-leaning critics of the government.

Neighboring Malaysia has also followed Thailand's legislative example. The country already possessed an Internal Security Act, a legacy of British colonial rule that the semi-authoritarian Malaysian government had kept. But, before 9/11, the U.S. government had criticized the Malaysian ISA, and the mistreatment of prominent Malaysian critic Anwar Ibrahim, who appeared to have been beaten in police custody. Now, however, the White House says nothing. "The change in the U.S. stance was really important," lawyer Edmund Bon, who represents people held at Kamunting, a prison allegedly with ISA detainees, told Reuters. "After 9/11, the U.S. took the foot off the pedal, [and] a lot of momentum was lost." (Human Rights Watch estimates that Kamunting alone holds some 100 prisoners under the ISA, and there are probably more in other prisons around Malaysia.)

In other regions, too, you can see the impact of 9/11 on local laws. According to Amnesty International, Jordan has changed its laws to broaden the definition of terrorism in ways that could include local activists. Pakistan created new anti-terrorism courts that threatened the independence of the judiciary. Uganda created an anti-terrorism law that made publishing news that would supposedly promote terrorism a crime.

Developed nations like the United States, Canada, Germany, and Australia also have changed their laws--in 2001, Canada, influenced by 9/11, introduced a new Anti-Terrorism Act. But the Canadian law contained sunset provisions, many Canadian civil society groups opposed the act, and Members of Parliament later voted to defeat extending some parts of the law. Australia has created stricter new anti-terrorism statutes, but it also faces judicial opposition to some of these laws. In America, of course, the Supreme Court has shown its willingness to intervene in Guantanamo.