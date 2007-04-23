The party stripped him of his post, but Yeltsin became instantly popular among Muscovites for being different from the nomenklatura: This mayor used public transportation and sometimes shopped at regular stores. As Soviet Russia prepared for its first real elections in 1989 and 1990, Yeltsin became the first politician who campaigned in the streets. He promised the coal miners a better life, and he promised the proponents of ethnic liberation a shot at independence from the empire. They voted for him.

In 1990, Yeltsin became the chairman of the Russian Supreme Soviet, then pushed through resolutions that called for Russia's independence from the Soviet Union and for establishing the post of president of Russia. And, in June 1991, he was elected as its first officeholder. He was still locked in a bitter power struggle with Soviet President Gorbachev, but the people were clearly on Yeltsin's side: Rallies in support of Yeltsin and his reforms drew over a million people at a time in 1990 and 1991.

When hard-line Central Committee members attempted a pathetically disorganized coup in August 1991, Yeltsin was once again among his people, addressing the crowd from a tank and thus earning the reputation of the man who saved the Soviet Union from the KGB. He seized the moment, brokering a treaty that dissolved the Soviet Union, making his old nemesis, Gorbachev, obsolete.

But, because Yeltsin was the first politician to promise his people anything, he also became the first to betray them. Economic shock therapy plunged the country into poverty; hyperinflation ate up people's life savings in a matter of months. The miners' lot only got worse: They went for months and years on end without pay, as did teachers, doctors, and assorted others. When his former allies in the Supreme Soviet turned their backs on him, Yeltsin shelled the parliament building. When the people of tiny Chechnya took his promise of independence for ethnic minorities at face value, he started a war.

In both his governing and personal style, Yeltsin grew more and more like the nomenklatura against which he once rebelled. As his health deteriorated, he withdrew into a life of closed meetings and guarded limousine rides, emerging from this shell only once, for the few months it took to run and win his 1996 reelection. In the course of the campaign, he suffered at least one heart attack, from which he never fully recovered, even after the heart bypass operation he underwent in November 1996.