The black Jesse Helms

It's just over two weeks until the midterm elections, and Vernon Robinson, a black Republican candidate for the House of Representatives, is stumping in Burlington, North Carolina, amid-sized outlet-mall city once known as the "Hosiery Center of the South." Attending services at First Baptist Church on Apple Street,Robinson sits a few pews from the front, surrounded by the rowdy,hollering congregation but visibly alone. Occasionally Robinson, a burly man who seems on the verge of bursting out of his pinstripe suit, tries out a few hip-shakes or lifts his hand in an amen gesture; for the most part, he sits awkwardly still--especially during the fiery sermon, in which First Baptist's pastor urges his all-black flock to ponder the plight of Hurricane Katrina victims.

Wince. The disastrous federal response to Katrina is one of many uncomfortable subjects for GOP candidates this year. And, if it's a bad time for the party in general, it's worse still for challengers like Robinson, who is hoping to unseat a Democratic incumbent,Representative Brad Miller, in North Carolina's 13th District. Even when Karl Rove expresses optimism about November 7, he's merely suggesting that Republicans may hemorrhage fewer seats than anticipated; no one is talking about them picking up new ones. In the House, the National Republican Congressional Committee has shifted its focus almost exclusively to retaining incumbents and,as of last week, is funneling money to just four challengers, no tone of whom is currently favored to win. Of those, three are blessed with anomalously felicitous circumstances, such as a newly gerrymandered district (Mac Collins in Georgia's 8th), a green freshman as an opponent (David McSweeney in Illinois's 8th), or an opportunity to retake an old seat (former Representative Max Burnsin Georgia's 12th, who lost narrowly in 2004).

Robinson, by contrast, appears to have all the cards stacked against him. He doesn't have the party's help, and, when Miller was chair of the redistricting committee in the state Senate, he drew the13th Democratic, so it would be tough for even a moderate Republican to win. And Robinson is no moderate. He's an Alan Keyes wannabe, a rhetorical bomb-thrower who has lost ten previous races.He routinely invokes Sodom and Gomorrah on the campaign trail and has made anti-immigrant rants a cornerstone of his bid for office.Greeting parishioners outside First Baptist after the service ends,Robinson assures one woman that, if he's elected, illegal immigrants will know to "take the maps the Mexican government gave 'em, turn 'em around, and find their way home."

Yet, paradoxically, even in the midst of this dismal season for the GOP, Robinson has an outside shot at victory. He has out-raised his opponent, and, last week, CQPolitics.com upgraded the race's competitiveness. Moreover, Robinson has stayed in the game by taking the opposite tack from most of his party-mates: As other endangered Republicans backpedal furiously toward moderate, even apologetic, positions, Vernon Robinson has offered voters an invigorating invocation of the conservative id.