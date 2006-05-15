The future of Darfur

For Suad Abdalaziz, prospects are bleak. A Zaghawa from the Tawilla area of Northern Darfur, Suad was raped repeatedly by three Janjaweed militiamen in February 2004. The Janjaweed were ferociously active that month in the Tawilla region; in a single assault, led by the notorious Musa Hilal, they burned to the ground more than 30 villages, killing more than 200 people and raping more than 200 girls and women--some by up to 14 assailants and in front of their fathers, who were later killed. The men who raped Suad told her, "We want to change the color of your children." And they did: Nine months later, she bore a daughter. Now she is unlikely to get married, because, as she put it, "I have lost my honor."

Suad was living in the Abu Shouk camp for displaced persons in Darfur when she told her story to a reporter from Knight Ridder in November 2004. Eighteen months later, the Darfur genocide shows no signs of abating, and Abu Shouk remains a makeshift home for many of the survivors of the Tawilla attacks. Throughout Darfur and in Chad, many have died in these camps over the last three years, so it is possible that Suad is no longer alive. But if she is, we might ask: What will her future--and the future of the more than two million internally displaced persons and international refugees who have been chased from their towns by Arab militias and remain trapped in squalid camps--look like? What will become of their homeland, Darfur, where about six million people lived before the massacres began in 2003? It is impossible to answer these questions definitively. But it is not too soon to ask.

To understand where Darfur might be headed, you first have to understand what the area was like before the Sudanese government unleashed Janjaweed militias on the region's African tribal populations in early 2003. Darfur has long been the home of Arab nomads--who, in recent decades, have been favored by the Arab supremacist National Islamic Front (NIF) regime--and African tribal groups (the Fur, Masalit, Zaghawa, and others). Most members of these African groups were sedentary agriculturalists: They grew millet, sorghum, and groundnuts; the accumulation of livestock was the main means of preserving wealth. Darfuris were devout, but family and tribe were the essential social elements, and there was little need for Khartoum's vehement version of sharia. Educational opportunities were limited, as were medical resources. And yet, in a harsh, arid climate, Darfur's residents carved out for themselves a remarkably rich and resilient life.

The social fabric of Darfur--the generations of understanding and relatively stable co-existence between African farmers and Arab nomads--began to fray decades ago; but, in 2003, things took a sharp turn for the worse when Khartoum arrived at a ruthless strategy for fighting two Darfuri rebel groups. In order to defeat the insurgents and to ensure that they would not serve as an example to Sudan's other marginalized populations, Khartoum and its Janjaweed proxies relentlessly attacked the villages of the African tribal groups to which the insurgents belonged.