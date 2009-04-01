Heavy Vetting

How Obama undercut his call to service.

Well, that wore off fast. When Barack Obama strode into town in January, he brought with him a great wave of idealism. Inspired by the president and his "call to service," America's best and brightest mused aloud in their faculty lounges, law office suites, and investment banks about how they would gladly sacrifice their financial interests to serve their country.

Flash forward to early spring. Large blocks of government offices sit unfilled and critical jobs--those involved in managing the global economy, for example--go unperformed. Talk to those administration recruiters, and they'll complain about the difficulty of finding bodies to fill the posts. It's not that the nation's elite have lost faith in the new administration. It's that they have been deterred by one of the most rigorous human-resources operations in history, frightened away by a colonoscopy of a vetting process that, even if it uncovers no intentional improprieties, could uncover a small, innocent miscalculation in a tax filing that will be aired in the press and by hostile politicians as if it were an execrable act of malfeasance.

Exhibit A of this crisis is the Treasury Department. Since Tim Geithner took office more than six weeks ago, only one of the Treasury's 15 senior-level staff positions that require Senate confirmation has been filled (by a Bush administration holdover), leaving Geithner without the support that you'd want for the guy in charge of rescuing our financial system from oblivion. Most dishearteningly, three first-rate nominees--Annette Nazareth, H. Rodgin Cohen, and Caroline Atkinson--withdrew their names from consideration after the vetting process left them twisting for prolonged periods. And that's to say nothing of the swell of competent nominees who never even let things get that far.

Unfortunately, the appointments malaise has spread well beyond Treasury. According to The Washington Post, of the 71 nominees Obama has asked to join his administration, only 41 have been formally appointed and only 28 have been confirmed. Holdups in the nominating process reach from the Energy Department and the Pentagon to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. As the Post reported last week, the "intensified vetting process has left dozens of President Obama's picks to run the government mired in a seemingly endless confirmation limbo, frustrated and cut off from the departments they are waiting to serve and unable to perform their new duties."